A Nigerian woman shared her excitement over Regina Daniels’ mansion and discussed the actress’s marriage drama

She revealed the alleged location of the mansion hours after Regina Daniels posted photos of the house online

The post has attracted massive attention, with many people rushing to the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions

A Nigerian woman has finally mentioned the alleged location of the multimillion-naira mansion of popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, hours after the actress shared photos of the big house online.

The lady took to her social media page to express her excitement over the news while speaking about the actress and her marriage drama.

Woman spills details on Regina Daniels’ mansion

At the beginning of the video, she mentioned what Regina Daniels said after posting the photos of the house and went on to discuss its alleged location.

The lady’s post has now attracted massive attention online, with many individuals trooping to the comment section to share their thoughts.

According to a post she made on her page, @taleswithblessed14, via TikTok, the young lady beamed with joy as she spoke about the actress.

Her statement in part:

"Regina Daniels just bought a house, she just bought a mansion and you’ll not believe what she captioned it look. This girl took a private jet to fly herself and her family to where she bought this house, and I can tell you for a fact, that house is not in Abuja."

She mentioned that the house is not in Abuja and went ahead to reveal the alleged location of the mansion.

She continued:

"The house is in Lagos, and this indicates that this girl is done, at least for now. I’m happy for her; this is the level of pettiness that I like. She literally captioned it, 'In my house, I am a queen."

"She bought a mansion, not just a house. I’m so proud of her. I am always with the woman, especially when the woman is the victim, and it’s obvious because her sister posted pictures yesterday, you can literally see bruises all over her body from the night of the incident, and she even had a swollen leg."

The lady further spoke about the alleged maltreatment of the Nollywood actress in her viral video.

"The only time I’ll not stand with a woman is when she’s obviously wrong, it also depends on what she did but regardless, I’m so happy for Gina. I’m so proud of her, and I’m rooting for her. I hope she has a smooth, fun time."

As she shared the post, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to express their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as lady talks about Regina Daniels

B$NanyA shared:

"I just hope it’s in her name not tomorrow I’ll hear he took back the house."

noise stressed:

"Now she is born 2 with no husband, if you get money you fit knack."

EZICHI & EL-LUCIAN shated:

"I'm so proud of her! I just hope she doesn't go back 🤏 she has a long way to go.

my mum, my goddess added:

"NNE rest. better advice her to calm down and rearrange her life."

Omosiebo_beauty_palace added:

"My pain is most of u don’t know how all dis things started ,,,,I jst pray she get herself shaaa."

Amanda stressed:

"Rhose that said she doesn't have money of her own should come and see."

Oluwa Jozzy shared:

"Nobody notice that they have reduce the sticks in spaghetti from 260 to 175 and nobody is saying anything ha."

Immaculate Daniel noted:

"Those using her sound to mock her how far now? Make una still use this one trend na una weight no reach a queen and more."

GOLD VENDOR IN PORT HARCOURT wrote:

"When I saw the amount of money Regina spends on gold I just knew it! I just know she’s a sabi girl, Ned fit think say na just love for jewelries But when she said “buy gold not birkins” I confirmed my assumptions was completely right”

WhiteHorse_Angel said:

"That house was built with cheap materials but am glad she is trying to prove a point... that's what her life is all about from bow.. it's not my business."

Watch the video below:

