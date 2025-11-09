Nollywood actress Regina Daniels fired back at her estranged husband Ned Nwoko following his recent allegations against her

Legit.ng earlier reported that the lawmaker refuted charges of assault on his social media pages, accusing Regina and her family of drug use

Regina alleged that Ned once urged her to engage in drugs because it made her appear more attractive and passionate, among many other things

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has hit back at her estranged husband, businessman Ned Nwoko, after his explosive Facebook post accusing her family of exposing her to drugs and sabotaging her recovery.

Regina accused the Delta North senator of manipulation, abuse, and psychological control in a series of emotional messages and private notes released online early Sunday morning.

She said that Mr Nwoko, a lawmaker, crafted a fake story to destroy her reputation, portraying her family as enablers while concealing his acts.

Regina admits to using narcotics at one point in her life, but claims her ex-husband used the situation to publicly humiliate her.

She told him to tell the world how he always forced himself on her, locked her up, seized her phones, and declared her mentally unstable the instant she expressed her desire to end the relationship.

Still on it, Daniels stated in her Instagram story that she used drugs because her husband wanted her to. She questioned whether she was on drugs when she married Ned at the age of 17.

The famous star admitted that her image has been tarnished, but she plans to rebuild her story, and the narrative will be dead and gone.

“Yes, everyone! It is now in history that Regina Daniels did drugs because that was what her husband wanted, believe it or not. Dearest ex-husband, thanks for breaking the crown you put on my head. No one knew us like us, and I trusted you with all of me, even with my sextape, which I pray never sees the light, but you have always been a step ahead negatively.

Foolish me! When I married you at 17, was I on drugs? I thank God for time. My name is ruined for now, but I will rewrite my story! That narrative will be dead and gone. Now that I have let the one thing you have on me out, what else? It’s time to fight with all of myself in court! I’m not backing down now, you narcissistic, manipulative bastaard!” Regina wrote in part.

See more of her post below:

Regina Daniels’ outburst trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sleem_c said:

"Somadina go just dey one side de smile…"

mz_nifa said:

"That part she said “ why can’t you tell the world why your current wives and ex wives are on drugs “… is very deep and y’all are just over looking it . Hmmm 🤔 then she asked him boldly… if she was on drugs when he married her at 17 . 17yrs guys ? A sitting senator involved in a child marriage?"

augustineiloh said:

"When I married you at 17 was I on drugs ? A very big question to answer chai yaa diba."

thedeltabeauty said:

"Now she has taken accountability, una go let her go now? Assistant Pharoah let Regina go , we gree you don win . Sha let her go 🗣️🗣️🗣️😂😂."

thetianayoung said:

"Imagine a senator and a legal practitioner involved in child marriage. What a joke of a country…. In a working system this man should be behind bars by now!!!"

_omofehintola said:

"Marriage at 17? This girl’s family really failed her."

preshlenas said:

"Can we all agree that Regina’s mum failed her?"

symply_beautiana said:

"If he is going to drag her for drugs, then she should drag him for marrying an underage. That alone is a crime. But trust Nigeria, they will pretend they never heard he married an underage gal. Looking to twist the blame on the family alone 🤔😏😏😏."

megan_the_lary said:

"Poor girl 😢😢. Her family cooked her up for teen marriage just to feed their materialistic expectations."

aubiergembock said:

"She was a child bride who was coerced into a polygamous marriage for the betterment of her family. 💔😔."

ayzne_ said:

"How this beautiful, influential and a promising young girl accepted this marriage is still worrisome."

trendies_treats said:

"She didn't need rehab when she was single and staying with her family. Epa, hold the mic and tell us why she needs to go to rehab when she married you?"

bessb3at said:

"Nawa, in other words Ned introduced her to drugs😢, this man has to arrested and out of his position."

