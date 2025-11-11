Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stirred reactions online after she took a playful dig at her estranged husband, billionaire Ned Nwoko

The talented movie star celebrated the overwhelming support she has received from fans amid her marital crisis and her brother’s arrest

The actress' post comes shortly after her brother, Sammy, was released from police custody, and as her video went viral

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has thrown shades at her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, in response to the outpouring of public support from her fans

The light-skinned actress shared a video on her Instagram, bragging about the love she received.

She chastised her ex, Ned, for believing that others would detest her.

Daniels stated that she has many people, both online and offline, fighting for her while she enjoys. She expressed her relief that her brother had been released, adding that one battle was over.

This came shortly after her brother Sammy was released from police custody amid her marital crisis.

“Do you know it is such a big deal to be loved by a lot of people? Can I brag on that? Can I actually brag that I am loved? I don’t know who to start thanking or where to start. The kind of love I have received this period makes me emotional. I feel good.

Joke's on you, Ned, because you thought people would hate me. I bet if you people see this video, you’ll say I am unserious, but I am very unserious. I am actually very unserious because I have my mothers, fathers, uncles, sisters, friends, fans, online aunties, and daddies, doing the fight for me while I enjoy. Type stuff, and my brother is out. One battle down. You people mocked me on this internet, but the mockery gave me courage to stand because I don’t like to be mocked or pitied.”

“Everyone, I swear I’m not using y’all, but the kind of pride a person can get from saying men mount Dey on another level like type freaking stuff!!” she added.

Watch her video below:

Regina Daniels’ Appreciation Trends

jedi_g_collections said:

"Omoh! Pa Ned don marry final. Before he marry another GenZ again eh, he go reason am wella."

tochi_lifestyle said:

"Them curse me tire because I was defending you. E no get the kind of threat wey them no send to me because I supported you. Gina I deserve a passionate hug from you ♥️."

rider_jojoo said:

"Iswear I’m not going to lie we loved you, but you do us bad during that protest you for no address us that way."

realdonsina8 said:

"You better learn from your mistake cuz you are no longer 17 and God forbid you do mistake again people will blame you alone and will not include your family again, peace and love."

didiekanem said:

"Type shiiiiiiii my forever sweet 16, time to rock and enjoy your prime 🤸🏻‍♀️ we love you like that o… type shiiiiiiiii 🤸🏻‍♀️😂."

blesseddosi said:

"Wow just first transfer 100k.first Cos I do sub 247... Just to fight for u💕🥰🥰."

callme_iffy said:

Gina you’re such strong a girl. Those judging you can’t even go through half of what you’ve ben through at this your age! Hugs baby

dorkhairbeauty_lifestyle said:

"Yes she is loved, me that unfollowed during protests, went back to follow, and fought for her in my own little way."

ruqqymuha said:

"Mercy and co , if really you love this girl take her to rehab."

graceful_diamond_nurse said:

"😂😂😂😂this my girl is stubborn😍, but I love her shaa."

kelechicasmir said:

"If e reach your turn allow them kpai your sister ,,best brother of the year type shiiiii."

