A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing five reasons he believes caused Regina Daniels to leave her husband

In a video posted on his official TikTok account, he mentioned the reasons and also advised Ned Nwoko on what to do

The video sparked mixed reactions on TikTok, with users sharing their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing what he claimed were the reasons behind Regina Daniels' decision to leave her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The video, posted on TikTok, also included a sincere advice directed at Ned regarding how to handle the situation.

Man dishes advice to Ned Nwoko regarding his marital issues. Photo credit: @drbillx/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares 5 reasons Regina left Ned

The TikTok user, @drbillz, claimed that Daniels, who is in her twenties, may have grown tired of the marriage and of having to act older than her age.

He argued that Ned Nwoko’s age, being in his sixties, had affected their relationship, with the husband appearing more like a father instructing a daughter rather than a partner showing affection.

He further claimed that Daniels might have started comparing her life to other women her age, observing how they were enjoying freedom and a carefree lifestyle without marital responsibilities.

The age difference, he added, may have increasingly troubled her over time despite the fact that she seemed not to care initially.

Lastly, he believed that she wanted to rediscover herself and live independently, not to be restricted to her role as a wife.

In light of these, @drbillz advised Ned Nwoko to allow Daniels to go, stating that her mind was already made up and that nothing could persuade her otherwise.

"5 reasons Regina Daniels left Pa Ned. My advice to Pa Ned," he captioned the post.

Man sends advice to Ned Nwoko following his marital issues with Regina Daniels. Photo credit: @drbillx/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail man's message to Ned Nwoko

TikTok users reacted in the comments section.

@Big snow said:

"It’s simple, her frontal lobe developed and she can’t tolerate anymore and she realised she deserved better. Frontal lobe no be joke."

@whumie_shuga said:

"U get! I’m just thankful say I no take drastic decisions when I dey my late teens. I just dey look back dey realize say I no get sense that time."

@Thatidomagirl said:

"Exactly! when frontal lobes is fully developed, logic reasoning kicks in and so does feelings. Yeye man wey go find young opueh."

@Godson reacted:

"This are the explanation and analysis I need from someone like VDM but VDM is hear fighting Regina Daniels family just to get favour from Ned Nwoko thank you brother."

@GIST DONOR said:

"Chinedu Nwoko is doing too much in Nigeria,Dr Kwaku Oteng will never do this in Ghana."

@God time added:

"All those ones you just said those are not the problem the problem is she's seeing her ex-boyfriend picture on social media how the guy is doing now she is regretting. She did not believe that God can turn things around because the guy was nobody that's why she break up with the guy and go to papa guy now God has blessed the guy and his she's saying the guy on social media that is why she is regretting I wish you know she could have be patient with the guy today God have turned things around the guy is married with a cute boy."

See the post below:

US-based man slams Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the US slammed Ned Nwoko over his ongoing family drama with his wife, Regina Daniels.

He faulted the senator over how he was handling the matter and advised him on what he should do instead.

Source: Legit.ng