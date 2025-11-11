A Nigerian lady has showered praise on actress Mercy Johnson after seeing the way she supported Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels recently faced a heated marital crisis with her brother allegedly getting arrested by her ex-husband Ned Nwoko

Mercy Johnson stepped in to offer support and ran around different police stations to ensure that the young boy was released

A Nigerian lady has publicly expressed admiration for Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, commending her for the loyalty and love she displayed towards Regina Daniels during her recent marital crisis.

The show of support came after Regina reportedly faced a serious marital issue which escalated when her brother was allegedly arrested by her ex-husband, Ned Nwoko.

Lady commends Mercy Johnson for supporting Regina Daniels

According to the lady, identified as @foreverglow43 on TikTok, Mercy Johnson did not hesitate to step in when the incident happened.

She explained that the actress went from one police station to another, ensuring that Regina's brother was released and safely returned home.

Her actions, the lady said, were showed the level of love and compassion she had for Regina and her family.

In her narration, the TikTok user pointed out that Mercy Johnson had even paused her work commitments while trying to help.

She noted that the actress had made her last social media post early on the day before the arrest, which was a regular update promoting the brands she represents.

After that, Mercy Johnson reportedly went completely silent on social media, a commendable move for someone whose online presence supports her professional engagements and endorsements.

The lady emphasised that the actress had placed her personal and business activities on hold until the situation with Regina’s brother was resolved.

Only after the young man was released did Mercy Johnson return to her page to post again.

This gesture, the lady said, showed a depth of loyalty that is uncommon in the entertainment industry.

In her words:

"There's something intriguing about Mercy Johnson Okojie. I am not here to talk too much, as I am talking, you can as well go to her page and check what I am about to say. Now guys, did you know that the last post Mercy Johnson Okojie made, regarding so as to probably promote her business, advertise for the brands that pay her, you know, where she makes an ends meet, the last time this woman literally worked was on the 3rd of November, on Monday, the 3rd of November. That was before Sammy, Regina Daniels' older brother, was arrested.

"Remember, it was in the afternoon or evening time, that this guy was arrested, whereas Mercy Johnson had already made that post, eh, in the early hours of the 3rd, Monday. Since then, guys, this lady have not posted even a single thing. Remember, all this brand she worked for, they pay her, I mean, that's contract, she makes an ends meet from there, but she put everything on hold. She post everything, she was running around to make sure that Sammy was released.

"It was after Sammy was released yesterday, not just released, after she make sure that Sammy came back home yesterday, that she made another post or both on her story and on her page. What does it tell you? Loyalty to the core. I've been hearing about this word loyalty, I've heard people talk about it, but I saw it manifested, I saw it real in real life, where Mercy Johnson is.

"Mercy Johnson is an epitome of loyalty. This woman stood by Regina Daniels, like, when I mean, hundred percent support, guys. This woman put everything on hold, God, everything about her life, her personal life, she put it on hold, just because of Regina Daniels. And what do? God is Mercy Johnson, God will bless you, God, you don't even know, see the way God is going to bless you, you've not even imagined it. I'm telling you, thank you very much."

Reactions as lady commends Mercy Johnson Okojie

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@benpet asked:

"Why is Ned Nwoko’s family in crisis after Tummi’s arrest and release? Is there something they’re hiding?"

@Tasty by favorite said:

"You see that woman u will never see her talk but act i love her before but now she has earn 100 percent respect from me God bless her."

@user23325379615541 reacted:

"We love you mama mercy. God Almighty continue to bless you and your family. Amen."

