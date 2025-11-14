A lady has gone viral over what she posted online after she watched the video of the FCT minister and a naval officer

She wrote something romantic about him on her Facebook page and asked about his relationship status

What she wrote got many people talking, as her post has now gone viral because of what she said about the naval officer

A Nigerian lady has expressed interest in viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, after watching a video of his face-off with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The said lady took to social media to make a post and asked if the individual is single, while also speaking her mind.

Lady expresses interest in Lt. Yerima

This is coming just days after the said naval officer and Wike clashed in Abuja.

In a recent report published by Legit.ng, it was reported that the officer stopped the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, from accessing a property belonging to a non-officer, and the naval officer mentioned that he was only following his boss’s order.

The confrontation got the attention of many Nigerians, who have started reacting to it.

A lady also joined several others to react, and she expressed interest in the soldier.

According to a post she made available on her page, identified as Maryam Kenechi, via a popular social media platform, Facebook, she expressed interest in the officer.

She asked people to connect her with whoever knows the said officer and said she'll be a good wife, while also asking about his relationship status.

Her statement:

"Who get this Soldier phone number. Pls Sir, if you are single Maka chi I will be a good wife. Ooooh omo."

She went ahead to declare her feelings for the officer in the post.

She continued:

"I love you joor ... Mr W, you never see anything. Do you know how many people wey you done make their life yeye? Chai."

As she made the post, many individuals who came across what she said immediately stormed the comment section of the page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady expresses interest in Yerima

Surveyor stressed:

*As the security officer to the vice Admiral I was called and we acted. Sir we are not doing anything illegal we are here by the order of vice Admiral. Abeg give police man phone make he talk his own side of d story, I want check something."

Muhammed shared:

"I never saw this part before now, Omo the guy no foh at all for the CDS because even the CDS knows the powers of orders of a superior officer to a military personnel. Shikena."

Awwal asked:

"Even the CDS will love his confidence even when d cds is not thr he remove his hand from his pocket before he respond..daz respect."

Jude Ali noted:

"A soldier is only answerable to his superiors, that's military law, not civil law. In the military, an order is an order, you can't disobey it. That order is what keeps the military going and progressive."

Sure Gbenga stressed:

"This is the reason why they don't want ordinary citizens to afford education, imagine how the gallant soldier is speaking good English better than Minister himself and he comport himself very well while on phone with a superior officer ....... Respect."

Fahad added:

"To be clear Nobody is supporting land grabbing here. We are appreciating his discipline and courage to stand his ground on the order given to him by his superior."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man serving with the United Nations sent a marriage proposal to Lt. Yerima after watching his viral face-off with FCT minister Nyesom Wike.

Sister of soldier goes viral over promise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the sister of the officer who stopped FCT minister Nyesom Wike went viral after sharing a sweet message about her brother. She said she was very proud of him after watching the video of his calm and strong response.

She even promised to do his laundry for a whole month as a way to celebrate him. While enjoying a simple meal of koko and akara, she kept replaying the video and shared her happiness online.

