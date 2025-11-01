A Nigerian man has shared the unexpected message that he received from a lady on WhatsApp after going on a date with her

In the message, the lady explained her reason for declining his request for a relationship and her words left the man confused

Mixed reactions trailed the post on TikTok as some people supported the lady while others criticised her decision

A young Nigerian man has expressed his pain on social media after getting rejected by a lady he was interested in.

Hee posted a screenshot on TikTok displaying the unexpected message that he received from the lady.

Lady rejects man who doesn't own car

According to him, the message came shortly after they went on a date and it left him worried and confused.

The TikTok user, known as @therealmatik, uploaded a screenshot of the WhatsApp message the lady sent to him.

In the message, she explained that although she found him attractive, pleasant-smelling, and articulate, she could not enter a relationship with him because he did not own a car.

She mentioned that her friends would make fun of her if she dated someone without a car, adding that all her previous partners had cars.

"Well I am sorry you look good, smell nice and speak so well but I can't just date a guy that doesn't have a car. My friends will mock me. All my exes own a car," she said.

Sharing the message online, the man expressed disappointment over the rejection, stating that it happened immediately after their first date.

He wondered why owning a car had become such a necessary factor in relationships, questioning whether every man must drive to be considered worthy of dating.

He said:

"I got rejected immediately I came back from our first date because I don't own a car. Must everyone drive a car? I'm just curious."

Reactions as lady rejects man over car

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Chimmys said:

"I can’t date a guy that doesn’t own a car too, because I own a car and I wouldn’t want him to see me as a competitor pls."

@EAGLES IN ADULAM said:

"Nah once bro hear her exes, nah em bro use withdrawal method them teach am for mathematics use calculate then reply Aiit."

@Best said:

"Trust me the date was what she wanted, girls way done date who get car before nor they see car as red flag not to date you, she was just hungry, you won."

@beauty said:

"Playback sir don't let anybody pressure you oooo. If she truly love or want you she will buy the car for you we ladies can do anything for the one we love please sir keep trying."

@Carter said:

"Ok wasn’t the best answer tho, what about trying to convince her about your dreams and why she should stick with you."

@Artistic STERkings01 added:

"Bro, this generation girls don't need much preaching. Don't force yourself to be liked. If she actually likes you she will want to be part of your grinds and hustle without you persuading her to. Women are emotional beings, they ain't logical, explanation doesn't do it for them, they chose what best suits them emotionally."

