Nigerian content creator Jarvis shared a viral video detailing a tense phone conversation with her boyfriend, Peller, which quickly drew widespread attention online

In the video, Jarvis explained what happened after the call and how she reacted, giving followers an insight into the emotional moment that unfolded

The post sparked discussions on social media, with a Nigerian man alleging emotional blackmail and numerous users sharing their thoughts in the comment section

A Nigerian man has reacted as a popular content creator, Elizabeth Amadou Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, mentioned what her boyfriend, Peller, asked her not to do to prevent him from no longer loving her.

She shared this in a video, which has gone viral on social media. The video also caught the attention of an individual who reacted to it.

Jarvis discusses Peller’s statement, comment section erupts. Photo source: Instagram/Peller089

Source: Instagram

Man reacts to Jarvis’ viral video

Jarvis, in the video, shared that she was on a phone call with Peller when he made the statement and explained what she did next after ending the call.

According to a post shared by a user, @AsakyGRN via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jarvis revealed that Peller, her boyfriend, vowed to break up with her if she did something specific.

She mentioned that he told her if she reunited with her father, he would break up with her and no longer love her.

In her words, she said Peller suggested she and her dad would have an unusual kind of relationship, hence his statement.

She said:

"I was able to meet these people concerning my dad. He said anything that makes you see your dad, I'll not love you again. Me, I thought it was just normal jealousy stuff, but this guy was d.amn serious. Anything that makes you see your dad, I'll not love you again, I'll not marry you again."

Revealing the reason Peller gave, she continued:

"No be story wey we dey hear say papa and daughter dey do. Immediately he said that, I ended the call. I broke down."

As she shared this, a Nigerian man reacted to her statement, alleging emotional blackmail.

Jarvis shares shocking conversation with Peller, fans respond. Photo source: Instagram/Peller089

Source: Instagram

The said man, @i_am_olamide1, wrote in reaction to the post:

"Emotional blackmail for here too dey glaring… she no sabi act and lie well jurr."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Jarvis recalls tense moment

@Mubarak43934847 added:

"You’re both kids in the relationship game, so don’t expect emotional mastery from him, he’s still learning just like you, With plenty of time on your side, you can mess up, laugh and grow together without pressure. Mistakes now are just lessons in disguise for a stronger future."

@RealDamola shared:

"These are personal issues that should be handled privately, not broadcasted. But I get it, as a streamer you have to chase clicks...anything for content these days."

@77Terabyte wrote:

"The moment you agreed to that 2weeks online NG and GF with Peller was the beginning of your downfall.. because you guys now took it seriously from there. I’ll say this anywhere.. Jarvis brought Peller to limelight."

@_Ola104 noted:

"Part of the relationship was scripted and the script got into them to the extent they can’t distinguish script from reality anymore that they took the script as their reality."

@iamkoredekuti stressed:

"The boy still has a lot of growing up to do. Peller doesn’t really understand emotions, let alone care about how she feels or what she’s going through."

@Abdulsalam5476 said:

"Both of them are still kids. There are some words you guys confided in each other that aren't supposed to be out, most especially on the internet. You can settle the issues later, but what about the millions who saw and heard it online? Do you think they can let it go?"

Watch the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man reacted to the unexpected revelation made by popular content creator Peller about his girlfriend, Jarvis.

Man reacts as Jarvis shares shocking video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man reacted after a popular content creator, Jarvis, exposed her boyfriend’s behavior in a viral video. In the clip, she recounted a frightening experience, explaining how she narrowly avoided being hurt and describing the steps she took to stay safe.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with one user claiming he had already predicted that the relationship would face problems.

Source: Legit.ng