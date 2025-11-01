A Nigerian woman shares how her cab driver, whom she had known for just two weeks, began making unwanted advances toward her

After he attempted an inappropriate move in the car, she reacted instantly and later received a disturbing message from him

She replaced him with a female driver and took to social media to narrate her experience, sparking widespread reactions online

A Nigerian woman rants online as her cab driver toasts her and tries to do something unusual to her in the car. She shared the unexpected and odd text message she received from him.

Nigerian woman sacks cab driver

She mentioned that she had known him for just two weeks before he started making advances toward her. At one point, he tried to kiss her, but she slapped him reflexively.

Despite clear signs that she wasn’t interested, she explained that the cab driver didn’t back down and went ahead to send her a message.

According to a post she shared on her page, @themeimaaaa, via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she revealed that after the incident, she fired him and now uses a female driver.

Her post read:

"My cab guy toasted me, I shut it down. The next day, I was sitting at the back seat and he tried to kiss me, and I slapped him (reflex btw). He still sent me one stupid message saying he’d fallen in love with me. This was like two weeks of using him o. Had to switch to a woman."

The text message sent by the cab driver via WhatsApp read in part:

"If you could see yourself through my eyes, you would know how much I love you. You hold a very special place in my heart. I'll love you forever."

"I want to take you out on a date that would be most convenient for you, my love, my queen."

"Get well soonest, dear."

After receiving the message, she blocked him immediately.

Not long after, she shared her experience on social media. She also spoke further about him, mentioning that the driver is an elderly man.

Her statement:

"This is an elderly man, by the way, in his mid to late forties. He can’t genuinely like me; he is a predator. He’d only known me for two weeks, and in those two weeks, we didn’t have any interaction except that I greeted him politely. Nothing would have changed the outcome."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as cab driver woos his boss

@themeimaaaa added:

"The lack of professionalism is alarming, and they don’t treat their male customers like this."

@MatthewNaomi5 stressed:

"Next time tell him to cut himself a little put his blood in a bottle and weighbill it for you to drink, tell him you have to taste him before accepting to see if y'all fate match, if he doesn't reply keep reminding him."

@honenstein1 said:

"Nigerian men will be expecting too much from our girls. Lol No, she has posted your message to sought her ego and fan herself."

@Blvck_d_sailor wrote:

"Men dey fuc.k up yes we hear... Buh don't use that percentage to judge everyone. For example some of us dey wey no send una."

@USERNAMELESSGUY noted:

"Don't get angry ok but hear me out. What if he genuinely likes you? What could he have done differently to change the outcome? Interact with me. Christ. Nigerians are very daft and this is why a lot of guys can’t stay abroad. Animalistic behavior. Can you just separate your sh.it from your work. Geez."

@MaziUce2 said:

"It’s good you changed him. Women do these things too to their bosses at work. No vex, it’s a human thing to like good things. Good things and eyes are siblings."

