A Nigerian lady shared an emotional story online after buying a new car and reaching out to her best friend to share the good news

She explained how things took an unexpected turn shortly after she sent the pictures of her new car to the people closest to her

Her post quickly went viral as many online users reacted strongly to the situation and shared their different opinions about friendship and success

A Nigerian lady lamented online as she shared the heartbreaking reaction of her best friend after she bought a car without informing her.

This was contained in a post she made on her page, which has now generated a lot of reactions.

Nigerian lady shares emotional story

The lady mentioned that she recently bought a car and sent the pictures to some people, including her best friend.

However, she didn’t get the response she expected and decided to share her experience online.

According to a post she made on her page @_asmieh via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), she narrated what happened.

She explained what her friend did despite their close bond, which left her deeply hurt.

She said:

"I bought a new car recently and one of the first people I sent the pictures of my car to is my best friend."

She expected a happy reaction, but got the opposite instead.

She continued:

"Instead of congratulating or being happy for me, she asked why I didn't tell her I was planning to buy a car. I thought she was joking until I noticed she blocked me. I immediately drove to her place, which is about 45 kilometres from my place. She told her little sister not to open the gate for me. She blocked me on the socials as well. What wrong did I do here?"

She made some remarks as she responded to comments via her page, saying:

"Very unfortunate, I’m so heartbroken."

As her post circulated online, many people flooded the comment section to share their opinions.

Reactions as woman narrates unexpected experience

@TEnvestor added:

"I've noticed this is common amongst most female friendships, just a month ago, a female friend of mine was getting engaged and she told her friend a week before, the girl was mad at her for not telling her sooner than that, no congratulations or I'm happy for you."

@Bokang_BigSis noted:

"She did you a huge favour babes, now come be friends with girls who are not entitled to your decisions."

@DntBurnYaBridge stressed:

"Is she a cars salesman and salty you ain’t give her commission?"

@fahad__yd shared:

"Jealous snake blocked you over a car? You did nothing, ditch the fake friend, keep the wheels."

@Itz_zayyad1 noted:

"Just imagine the kind of friend you’re keeping and you called her best friend."

@VivyIna wrote:

"I have unfriended two close friends at different times, that didn't include me in their plans while I always did in mine. What led to me unfriending/blocking was that everyone knew of their plans apart from me. I realised i overplayed and overestimated my role in their lives."

@Royalprincemfon said:

"This reminds me of a friend called frank,who dissed me for contesting for an office in student politics only to end up looking for the same position as mine, guessed who fixed him there and supported him till he rose through the rank? Yup! Me!.. friends who get jealous easily."

Read the post below:

