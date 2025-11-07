A Nigerian lady has shared a 'disturbing' WhatsApp conversation with her boss who recently slid into her DMs

In the conversation, the man asked for her house address so he could send loads of flowers to her doorstep

However, the lady declined the offer and expressed her astonishment about the unexpected gesture from her boss

A Nigerian lady went viral after releasing a private WhatsApp chat she had with her employer.

The conversation showed how her boss unexpectedly contacted her outside work hours and made a request that left her uncomfortable.

Lady displays WhatsApp chat with her boss

The lady, identified by @neneliving on X, uploaded screenshots of the conversation and recounted how the incident happened.

According to her, she had received a message from her boss asking for her house address under the guise of sending her gifts.

His manner of approach in the conversation hinted at a level of familiarity that appeared to go beyond professional boundaries.

In the chat, the man initiated the conversation by greeting her and asking if everything was fine.

He then proceeded to request her home address, stating that he wanted to send her a trailer loads of flowers.

"Hello Irinen. How are you? Is everything really okay? Could you please send me your address? I'm sending you some things. A trailer loads of flowers," he said.

The lady's reply was polite but firm as she declined the gesture and thanked him for offering to gift her flower.

She told him that she preferred to maintain a strictly professional relationship and appreciated his kindness but did not wish to accept the flowers.

"Good evening sir. I am doing good sir. Everything is fine. Roses? No sir, thank you very much. I'd love to keep things work based like I said earlier. But thank you for the nice gesture," she said.

Reactions trail lady's WhatsApp chat with her boss

TikTok users did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section.

@Gone girl said:

"Hope you have applied for another job."

@Desire Jerry K Innocent said:

"And then he'll starts giving you attitude from that day. I know my Gender."

@Simply_me said:

"It's almost 9am over here, please start my day with this gist I am so sat!!!!"

@Just Wura reacted:

"I’m building my own marketing agency, if you are interested, we can work together to build something great."

@Just_Queensly reacted:

"Mine said I should look for a good location and favorable time then send to him and I had to lie to him that I'm living with my boyfriend and he doesn't let me go out once I return from work unless he drives me to wherever I want to go, omor since week before last oga has been treating me like a scape goat, dey ridicule my daily report for office WhatsApp platform. Na to sack me remain."

