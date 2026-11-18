A nursing graduate from Al-Hikmah University finished with a 4.78 CGPA, recording perfect 5.00 GPAs in three semesters and emerging as the faculty's first male Overall Best Graduating Student

The man received more than 20 awards and prizes and recounted how he balanced academics, student leadership, and extended periods away from his family

In an interview with Legit.ng, he opened up about his biggest academic setback and the sacrifices behind his success

A nursing graduate of Al-Hikmah University, Awwal Abubakar Sadik, has made history after emerging as the Faculty of Nursing Sciences' first male Overall Best Graduating Student.

The graduate, who hails from Kontagora, Niger State, completed his studies with an impressive 4.78 CGPA on a 5.00 scale, recording perfect 5.00 semester GPAs at three different stages of his academic journey.

Al-Hikmah University graduate breaks academic record. Photo credit: Al-Hikmah University, Awwal Abubakar Sadik/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Beyond his academic achievement, Awwal also received more than 20 awards and prizes during his induction into the nursing profession on October 26, 2026. He also became the first recipient of the university's Digital Excellence and Innovation Award.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young graduate opened up about his academic journey, the challenges he encountered, his experience combining student leadership with academics, and the sacrifices he made to graduate with First-Class Honours.

Al-Hikmah University graduate shares semester CGPA

Introducing himself during the interview, Awwal explained that his journey to becoming a nurse was not entirely straightforward.

According to him, he initially applied to study Medicine at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, but when that did not work out, he started studying Biochemistry before eventually moving to Al-Hikmah University to study Nursing Sciences.

He disclosed that he graduated with a final CGPA of 4.78, with the following semester GPAs:

100 Level: 5.00 and 4.62

200 Level: 5.00 and 4.88

300 Level: 4.54 and 4.67

400 Level: 4.42 and 4.86

500 Level: 5.00 and 4.83

The graduate explained that his decision to leave Kontagora for Kwara State was driven by his desire to become a positive example to his family.

Al-Hikmah University student graduates with a 5.00 GPA in 2 semesters. Photo credit: Getty Images: Al-Hikmah University

Source: UGC

He said:

"I was the first in my household to leave home for a private university, and I had younger siblings looking up to me. I wanted to make my parents proud and become a positive example for my family."

Al-Hikmah graduate recounts his biggest academic challenge

Although Awwal eventually became one of the university's outstanding graduates, he admitted that his first year was particularly challenging.

He explained that he was determined to excel academically and was genuinely afraid of failing because he had never experienced academic failure before.

Recalling one incident that changed his approach to learning, he said a lecturer once asked students to define a cell in their own words after they had studied the topic.

Surprisingly, he could not provide an answer.

He said:

"Surprisingly, I could not write anything. I knew I had read the material, but all I could remember were the exact words in the handout. I could not explain the concept in my own words, and I eventually submitted a blank sheet."

The experience made him realise that memorising information was different from understanding a subject well enough to explain it independently.

According to him, that incident changed how he approached his studies.

From then on, he committed himself to preparing ahead of lectures and understanding concepts rather than simply memorising information for examinations.

He also trained himself to answer unexpected questions and tests using his own understanding of what he had learnt.

He said:

"Whenever I look back on that blank sheet of paper, I remember how an uncomfortable experience became one of the most valuable lessons of my academic journey."

Record breaker on sacrifices behind his success

The Al-Hikmah University nursing graduate also opened up about the personal sacrifices he made to achieve his academic goals.

He explained that one of his biggest challenges was spending extended periods away from his family in Kontagora because of the university's academic calendar and clinical training requirements.

A graduate, Awwal Abubakar Sadik, bags first class with many awards. Photo credit: Awwal Abubakar Sadik

Source: Facebook

According to him, examinations were sometimes followed almost immediately by clinical postings and other academic activities, leaving little time for students to travel home.

He disclosed that there were periods when he spent close to 12 consecutive months at school.

During this time, he missed several important family occasions, including his sisters' and close friends' weddings.

He said:

"As a result, I sometimes spent close to a year away from home. There were periods when I missed my family and important moments at home like my sisters and close friends' weddings, but I understood that I had a responsibility to stay focused on the journey I had started."

Beyond staying away from home, Awwal revealed that managing his academic responsibilities, leadership positions, technology interests, and personal needs was sometimes overwhelming.

He recalled days when he became so absorbed in different activities that he forgot to eat.

"There were days when I would get to the evening and realise that I had not even eaten breakfast," he said.

However, he noted that the experience taught him responsibility, discipline, and the importance of balancing excellence with personal well-being.

First male BGS: Awwal Abubakar makes history

One of the most significant moments of Awwal's academic journey was emerging as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Nursing Sciences.

He explained that the achievement represented several historic milestones for the faculty.

According to him, he became its first male student to graduate with First-Class Honours, its first male Overall Best Graduating Student, and the first recipient of the Digital Excellence and Innovation Award.

He also received more than 20 awards and prizes during his induction ceremony.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, he said:

"I am deeply grateful to Allah. This achievement represents several historic firsts in the Faculty of Nursing Sciences at Al-Hikmah University."

The graduate added that he hoped his achievement would challenge limiting stereotypes about gender and academic excellence.

He also expressed the hope that other students would draw inspiration from his story and aim even higher.

"In shaa Allah, I will not be the last. I hope this achievement inspires others to believe in their potential and aim even higher," he said.

Beyond his academic achievements, Awwal was actively involved in student leadership and digital innovation.

He disclosed that he served as the faculty's first Digital Chairman and also represented his classmates as their class representative.

However, balancing these responsibilities with his nursing education was not always easy.

He explained that there were occasions when he had to attend to students' concerns and resolve administrative issues while his classmates used the same period to prepare for examinations.

Reflecting on his journey, Awwal encouraged young Nigerians not to allow their circumstances or beginnings to determine how far they could go.

He urged them to remain consistent, develop practical skills, and combine hard work with faith.

He said:

"I want young Nigerians to believe in themselves and never give up on their dreams because of their circumstances. You do not always need to have everything before you start."

He further encouraged young people to discover their talents, develop them, and remain open to learning along the way.

For Awwal, his university experience was about more than graduating with First-Class Honours. It also provided an opportunity to develop leadership skills, explore digital innovation, and discover how his knowledge could contribute to society.

He concluded with a message of gratitude and optimism:

"We started with one aspiration: to be an inspiration. Alhamdulillah, this is only the beginning. Bismillah for the next chapter."

Elizade University graduate bags highest CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Israel Olorunmodimu graduated from Elizade University with First Class Honours in Automotive Engineering and a 4.96 CGPA.

His result is the highest ever recorded in the department, after he earned a perfect 5.0 GPA in seven of his ten semesters.

Source: Legit.ng