The UK government updated its Electronic Travel Authorisation policy, removing two countries from the list of eligible nations

Citizens of Nicaragua and St Lucia can no longer enter Britain using an ETA, losing a privilege previously available to them

The UK government confirmed the change on its official website, citing both countries by name in its updated guidance

The United Kingdom has quietly but significantly updated its Electronic Travel Authorisation policy, stripping two nations of a travel privilege that had previously allowed their citizens to enter Britain without a traditional visa.

The change affects nationals of Nicaragua and St Lucia, both of whom had previously been included on the list of countries whose citizens were eligible to obtain an ETA for entry into the UK. That arrangement has now come to an end, meaning travellers from these two countries must pursue alternative routes when seeking entry into Britain.

UK stops citizens of 2 countries from using ETA to enter Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JUSTIN TALLIS/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

UK confirms ETA removal

The British government made the development official through a statement published on its official website. The notice was direct and unambiguous, reading:

"Nationals of Nicaragua and St Lucia can no longer get an ETA."

The Electronic Travel Authorisation is a pre-entry permission that allows eligible foreign nationals to travel to the UK without needing a full visa. It is linked electronically to a traveller's passport and is designed to offer a more streamlined entry process for citizens of certain countries.

What UK ETA change means for travellers

With Nicaragua and St Lucia now removed from the eligible nations list, their citizens will no longer be able to use the ETA scheme to enter Britain. Those wishing to visit the UK from either country will need to apply through the standard visa process instead.

This update follows a wider report on which countries' citizens remain eligible to travel to Britain under the ETA arrangement. The removal of these two nations represents a narrowing of that list, and affected travellers are advised to check the UK government's official guidance before making any travel plans.

UK lists 34 European countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had listed 34 European countries and territories whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a standard visa.

The digital permit allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months. The list includes countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Monaco and Vatican City.

Source: Legit.ng