The 2027 QS Sustainability Rankings featured six Nigerian universities, with the University of Lagos leading the country's representation

UNILAG was described as the biggest riser in Africa after climbing more than 700 places in the global rankings

Covenant University, University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University, OAU, and UNN were also named in the 2027 edition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Six Nigerian universities have appeared in the 2027 QS Sustainability Rankings, with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) claiming the top spot among them and earning recognition as the biggest riser on the African continent.

The rankings, published on the TopUniversities website on Tuesday, assess institutions based on their environmental and social impact as well as governance.

UNILAG climbs more than 700 places to lead Nigeria in QS sustainability rankings. Photo credit: @UnilagNigeria

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG placed joint 697th globally, scoring 65.5 overall, with 61.8 in Environmental Impact, 69.1 in Social Impact, and 65.9 in Governance.

As reported by The Punch, the institution ranked 14th in Africa and climbed more than 700 places compared to its previous position.

Nigerian universities in the 2027 QS rankings

Covenant University, which held the title of Nigeria's highest-ranked institution in the 2026 edition, came in at 1,151st to 1,200th this year. The Ota-based university scored 46.6 in Environmental Impact, 58.3 in Social Impact, and 51.2 in Governance.

The University of Ibadan placed between 1,201st and 1,250th, recording 40.5 in Environmental Impact, 64.9 in Social Impact, and 35.4 in Governance.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, all fell into the 1,501-and-above category. ABU scored 40.7, 52.3, and 23.2 across the three pillars respectively.

OAU recorded 29.7 in Environmental Impact, 51.4 in Social Impact, and 26.2 in Governance. UNN returned scores of 31.8 in Environmental Impact, 58.5 in Social Impact, and 30.7 in Governance.

Where Nigeria stands on the African table

Thirteen African universities ranked ahead of UNILAG. The University of Cape Town led the continent at 88th globally, followed by the University of Pretoria at 243rd.

Egyptian institutions featured prominently, with Alexandria University at 412th, Cairo University at 525th, the American University in Cairo at 627th, Mansoura University at 633rd, and Ain Shams University at 665th. South Africa's Stellenbosch University came in just above UNILAG at joint 688th.

Nigeria's performance in the 2027 edition marks a notable shift, with UNILAG's sharp rise signalling growing momentum for the country's higher education sector in global sustainability assessments.

Covenant University, University of Ibadan, ABU, OAU and UNN also featured in the rankings. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: UGC

Covenant University retains Africa’s top spot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's representation in the 2027 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings jumped by 50% compared to the previous edition.

Covenant University, Ota, held its place as Africa's top university for interdisciplinary science, ranking joint 49th globally.

NiTERAC chairman Prof Emeritus Peter Okebukola warned that wider participation has not yet translated into stronger performance across ranking bands.

Source: Legit.ng