New Zealand announced a visa waiver that extends beyond citizens to include a specific group of foreign permanent residents

The policy update, published in an official immigration amendment circular, outlines exactly which travel documents qualify for the waiver

Travellers who qualify under the visa waiver are still required to meet one additional condition before boarding a flight to New Zealand

New Zealand has extended visa-free access to a category of foreign nationals who are not citizens of any country but hold valid permanent residency documents issued by one specific government.

According to Amendment Circular 2026-35 published by Immigration New Zealand, the visa waiver policy covers people who hold either a current permanent residence visa or a current resident return visa issued by the Government of Australia.

New Zealand grants visa-free entry to foreign permanent residents of 1 country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

This means that foreign nationals who have settled permanently in Australia, without necessarily holding Australian citizenship, are eligible to travel to New Zealand without first obtaining a visa.

Who Qualifies Under New Zealand's Visa Waiver

The official document outlines four broad categories of people to whom the visa waiver applies. The first is citizens of the Commonwealth of Australia. The second, and notably distinct, category covers individuals holding a valid Australian permanent residence visa or resident return visa.

The third group includes anyone granted a waiver through a special government direction. The fourth covers members of visiting forces, subject to specific conditions around the nature of their travel and the type of transport used.

For African nationals and others who have relocated to Australia and obtained permanent residency there, this means travel to New Zealand could be possible without an additional visa application, provided their Australian residency documents remain current and valid.

New Zealand Visa-free entry: ETA Requirement Still Applies

Qualifying under the visa waiver does not mean there are no travel requirements at all. The policy makes clear that most travellers covered by the waiver are still required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authority, commonly known as an ETA, before making the trip. Only those specifically exempt from the ETA requirement are excused from this step.

The ETA is a separate, lighter-touch process compared to a full visa application and is typically completed online before departure.

The amendment does not indicate any change to the requirements for nationals travelling on passports from countries not listed under the waiver, meaning citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other African nations who do not hold Australian permanent residency would still need to apply through standard New Zealand visa channels.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng