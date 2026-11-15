Education techpreneur Folajimi Fakoya delivered the final commencement address at the University of Ibadan's 2026 convocation ceremonies

Fakoya, CEO of Edutechportal Solutions and UI alumnus, warned graduates that professionals who use AI will replace those who do not

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Olamakinde Olapegba also addressed the graduating class, with particular words for those entering the teaching profession

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - The University of Ibadan's (UI) 2026 convocation ceremonies ended with a sharp call to action for newly minted graduates, as education techpreneur Folajimi Fakoya told them that embracing artificial intelligence and upholding integrity were no longer optional but essential to building a successful career.

Legit.ng reports that Fakoya, the Chief Executive Officer of Edutechportal Solutions, delivered the final commencement address on the third day of the convocation, speaking to graduands from the Faculties of Education and Environmental Design and Management. A member of UI's 2009 graduating class, he titled his address 'The Architecture of Success: Planning, Relationships, Technology, Execution and Humility.'

Folajimi Fakoya delivers UI's final convocation address, urging graduands to embrace AI and make integrity a priority in their careers. Photo credit: @MySchoolGist

Source: UGC

On AI and staying relevant

Fakoya told the graduates that earning a degree marks a beginning, not an endpoint, stressing that continued learning and practical problem-solving would determine how relevant they remain in an increasingly competitive world. He pushed back against the notion that artificial intelligence poses a threat to workers, framing it instead as a dividing line between those who will thrive and those who will fall behind.

"AI will not replace you. But a person using AI will replace a person who is not. That is the truth of this era," he said.

At the same time, he cautioned the University of Ibadan graduands against leaning too heavily on the technology, describing it as a tool that should sharpen human thinking rather than substitute for sound judgement and personal character.

Drawing from his time as a student leader, Fakoya also encouraged the graduates to build on what others have already established, learn from experienced people and resist the urge to reinvent solutions that already exist.

Relationships, humility and giving back

On professional networks, Fakoya said the right relationships could unlock opportunities that academic qualifications alone could not provide. He advised the graduates to seek mentorship from those ahead of them, invest in their peers and support younger people who come after them.

He closed by linking humility and a willingness to accept correction to long-term professional success, warning against chasing achievements at the cost of health, integrity and meaningful relationships.

UI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Olamakinde Olapegba urges 2026 graduands to uphold integrity, embrace innovation and use technology responsibly. Photo credit: @MySchoolGist

Source: Twitter

Earlier in the ceremony, UI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Olamakinde Olapegba charged the graduates to carry the values of academic excellence, integrity and innovation beyond the university gates. He called on them to use technology responsibly, contribute to society and remain connected to their alma mater. For those heading into the classroom, Olapegba was especially firm, urging them to treat teaching as a calling rather than simply a profession.

The University of Ibadan's 2026 convocation and 78th Foundation Day ceremonies ran from Tuesday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 17.

Read more on University of Ibadan

UI holds firm at top in new ranking

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UI again emerged as Nigeria's best-ranked research university in the latest AD Scientific Index, according to a statement signed by Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola, Chairman of the Nigerian Tertiary Education Ranking Advisory Committee (NiTERAC).

The index placed Nigeria 48th among 221 countries and third in Africa, with 384 institutions and 53,580 scientists captured in the database.

Source: Legit.ng