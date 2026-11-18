The US government published details on its official website about the pay prisoners receive for working while incarcerated

Sentenced medically fit inmates are required to work in prison, taking on roles such as plumber, painter, and groundskeeper

The hourly wages paid to inmates translate to between ₦161.52 and ₦538.43 when converted to naira

The United States government has disclosed the hourly wages paid to prisoners who work inside its federal correctional facilities, and the figures have drawn significant attention.

Details published on the official website of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons confirm that sentenced inmates who are physically capable are required to hold work assignments during their time behind bars. These are not voluntary roles but an expected part of daily life for medically fit prisoners across federal institutions.

US lists hourly earnings of prisoners, outlines conditions. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty ImagesKevin Carter/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Jobs prisoners do inside US federal prisons

The types of work available to inmates span a range of practical functions that keep the facilities running. Prisoners can be assigned to

food service

warehouse operations,

skilled trades such as plumbing and painting.

Others serve as inmate orderlies or take on groundskeeping duties around prison grounds.

The official text on the website states:

"Sentenced inmates are required to work if they are medically able. Institution work assignments include employment in areas like food service or the warehouse, or work as an inmate orderly, plumber, painter, or groundskeeper. Inmates earn 12¢ to 40¢ per hour for these work assignments."

How much US inmates earn per hour

For Nigerian readers, those figures translate to between ₦161.52 and ₦538.43 per hour, based on current conversion rates. The pay scale sits at the lower end of 12 cents per hour, rising to a ceiling of 40 cents per hour depending on the nature of the assignment and other factors determined by the institution.

The disclosure underscores just how differently incarceration systems around the world approach the question of inmate labour and compensation, with the US federal system formally placing a monetary value on the work that prisoners carry out each day.

US releases photos of Nigerians in detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States government published the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation over various criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences and crimes against children.

The individuals were arrested across several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Louisiana.

Source: Legit.ng