Japan's Ministry of Justice outlined special provisions that reduce the standard 10-year residency requirement for certain foreign nationals

Foreign spouses of Japanese citizens face a different set of conditions compared to refugees, permanent residents, and those in Special Zones

The rules set out specific timeframes depending on the applicant's relationship to Japan or status at the time of application

Japan's Ministry of Justice has clarified the conditions under which foreign nationals can qualify for permanent residence without meeting the standard 10-year continuous residency requirement.

The official guidance, published by Japan's Immigration Services Agency, outlines four categories of people who benefit from shortened residency thresholds, each with its own distinct criteria.

Japan mentions how long foreign spouses must stay to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

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Japanese permanent residency: Rules for foreign spouses

Foreign nationals married to a Japanese citizen, a permanent resident, or a special permanent resident are among those who qualify for an expedited path.

For this route to apply, the marriage must be genuine and must have lasted at least five years. Within that period, the applicant must also have lived in Japan continuously for a minimum of three years.

Biological children of Japanese nationals or permanent residents face a simpler condition: they are only required to have resided in Japan continuously for three years or more, with no marriage-related criteria attached.

Japanese permanent residency: Other qualifying categories

Foreign nationals who already hold permanent resident status under a separate arrangement must have lived in Japan continuously for five years or more under that status before they can apply.

Refugees and those granted supplementary protection face the same five-year threshold, though their clock starts from the date their refugee or supplementary protection status was officially recognised, not from their initial arrival in Japan.

A shorter three-year window applies to foreign nationals working on specific projects within a Special Zone for Structural Reform. To qualify, their contribution to Japan through those projects must be formally recognised by the relevant authorities.

Japan's standard permanent residence requirement stands at 10 years of continuous residence, making these provisions a significant benefit for those who qualify under any of the four categories listed.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng