Olasunkanmi Mubarak graduated as the best student in the Petroleum Engineering Department at the University of Ibadan

He shared a breakdown of the grades he earned across his undergraduate studies, revealing an impressive tally of A's and B's

Mubarak also ranked 3rd among 6,025 graduates overall and received 7 convocation awards at the ceremony

Olasunkanmi Mubarak, a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, has captured widespread attention on social media after emerging as the best graduating student in the Department of Petroleum Engineering and posting a detailed breakdown of his undergraduate performance online.

Sharing the milestone on his X page, @SunkanmiMubarak, Mubarak announced his graduation with a string of remarkable achievements, tracing a journey he described as going "From Apesinmaje to Best Graduating Student, Petroleum Engineering."

UK sets age limits for exemption from the British citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Photo Source: Twitter/SunkanmiMubarak

Source: Twitter

Mubarak's academic results at University of Ibadan

The figures he published paint a vivid picture of consistent excellence across his undergraduate years. Here is what he shared:

First-class degree with a CGPA of 3.96 out of 4.00

Ranked 3rd among 6,025 graduates in his set

81 A's and 4 B's across his undergraduate courses

7 convocation awards

@SunkanmiMubarak signed off the post with "Alhamdulillah!" acknowledging the role of faith in his journey.

Best graduating Petroleum Engineering student

The reference to Apesinmaje, a community in Lagos State, served as a nod to his roots and added an emotional dimension to what could have been a straightforward academic announcement. For many readers online, it underlined how far personal background and determination can carry a student through one of Nigeria's most competitive university environments.

Mubarak's result breakdown, particularly the tally of 81 A's against just 4 B's, drew significant interest and sparked conversation about academic standards and what it takes to excel in a technical discipline like Petroleum Engineering at a federal university.

Read the post he shared below:

UI graduate bags engineering degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that another University of Ibadan graduate, Olaleye Aanuoluwapo Kayode, had celebrated his induction into the engineering profession after spending six years completing a five-year degree.

Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 lockdown and university strikes, he used the period to develop digital skills, including software development and machine learning.

Source: Legit.ng