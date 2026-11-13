Badmus Idris Remilekun, a University of Ilorin graduate, ran a POS business from 200 level to fund his own education

The Educational Management graduate revealed he earned 37 As, 28 Bs and 8 Cs across eight semesters of study

He told Legit.ng that reading four hours daily was the habit that kept his grades strong throughout his degree

Badmus Idris Remilekun, a 23-year-old graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has gone viral on TikTok after sharing his academic results alongside the remarkable story of how he funded his own education by operating a Point of Sale (POS) business on campus throughout his undergraduate years.

Posting on his TikTok page, @badmusidris034, the Educational Management graduate laid out his performance across four years and eight semesters at the institution.

UNILORIN graduate who sponsored education through POS business posts CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/badmusidris034

Source: TikTok

UNILORIN: How POS business kept Badmus going

His caption read:

"4 years, 8 semesters. 4.45 CGPA. 37 As, 28 Bs, 8 Cs. Though not the result I expected, but something I can be proud of."

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, @badmusidris034 explained that he began operating the POS business from his second year and kept it running until graduation day, using the income to sponsor himself through school.

Despite the demands of running a business alongside a full academic workload, he insisted the arrangement never compromised his results.

"The only thing I would like to add is despite the fact that I was a POS attendant while in school I never failed any course I never had a D E Or F. The least I had was a C. I did POS business from my 200 level till I graduated to sponsor myself," he told Legit.ng.

The daily reading habit that protected his CGPA

When asked about the strategies behind his strong academic showing, Remilekun pointed to one consistent discipline above all else.

"My study habits or strategies that helped me was I read 4 hours daily till I graduated," he said.

That commitment to structured study, maintained even while managing a business, helped him close out his degree with a 4.45 CGPA and not a single failing grade across any of his courses.

UNILORIN: Why Remilekun chose Educational Management

The UNILORIN graduate also opened up about what drew him to his course of study in the first place, describing a genuine passion for how institutions are led and organised.

"What inspired me is Desire to become a leader: An interest in leadership, administration, decision-making and understanding how educational institutions are managed," he explained.

For Remilekun, the degree was never just a certificate. It was a deliberate step towards a future he had already begun building for himself, one early morning study session and one POS transaction at a time.

Read the post he shared below:

Man who scored 9/40 bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ilorin graduate who scored 9 out of 40 in a 100-level class assessment had shared how he eventually achieved a first-class degree with a CGPA of 4.94.

Owolabi Samuel Abidemi, who studied Information and Communication Science, also spoke about losing his father in 300 level, the study strategy that helped him excel, and the advice he has for undergraduates.

Source: Legit.ng