David Taiwo, a fresh University of Ibadan graduate, shared his journey from hawking on the streets to earning a degree in English

Taiwo enrolled at the University of Ibadan in January 2022 after years of working multiple jobs to fund his education

He graduated with a 3.44/4.0 CGPA and is now seeking fully funded scholarships for his master's programme abroad

David Taiwo, a fresh University of Ibadan graduate, captured the attention of thousands on LinkedIn after sharing the remarkable story of how he went from hawking on the streets to earning a degree in English with a 3.44/4.0 CGPA.

In a post on November 11, 2026, Taiwo accompanied his heartfelt write-up with photographs from his graduation shoot, announcing his achievement to the world with an unmistakable mix of pride and emotion.

University of Ibadan graduate turns street hawking struggles into success. Photo credit: LinkedIn/David Taiwo

Source: UGC

From the streets to the University of Ibadan

Taiwo revealed that roughly nine years before his graduation, he was a young boy with no financial backing and no one to support his academic ambitions.

To survive and save, he worked multiple jobs, hawking and selling his time in ways that many his age were not forced to consider. The money was rarely enough, but his determination to pursue a future he could only imagine kept him going.

That perseverance eventually paid off in January 2022, when he formally enrolled as a student in the Department of English at the University of Ibadan, one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities.

UI graduate shares his CGPA

After years of grinding through his studies, Taiwo graduated with a CGPA of 3.44 out of 4.0, placing him just 0.06 points short of a First Class. He admitted to feeling a brief sting of "what if," but quickly put that feeling to rest.

"A WIN IS A WIN," he wrote on LinkedIn, adding that the degree represented far more than an academic qualification.

To him, it stood as proof that years of grit, sleepless nights, and an unshakeable belief in a better tomorrow had not been wasted.

Looking ahead, Taiwo expressed his desire to pursue a fully funded master's programme at a globally recognised institution, where he hopes to explore his academic interests and engage with international scholars from diverse backgrounds.

Nigerians react to UI graduate's story

His post drew warm responses from people moved by his journey.

HieLite Academy said:

"Congratulations on this remarkable achievement! Your journey reflects resilience, determination and the value of staying committed to a goal despite challenges. Wishing you success with your future academic pursuits and scholarship opportunities. David Taiwo."

Boluwatife Igbasan said:

"Congratulations to you."

Zenas Olanipekun said:

"Congratulationsssssss, brother!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UI graduate who claims he has the highest CGPA in the institution flaunted his results on social media.

UI law graduate emerges as the faculty's best

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UI law graduate finished with the best result in the faculty and celebrated it online.

Posting on X on November 12, 2026, Olaiya announced that she completed her LLB with a CGPA of 3.93 out of 4.0, having sat 67 courses throughout her time at the institution.

Of those, she earned an A in 62 and a B in the remaining five — a record that earned her the distinction of Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Law and the honour of delivering the valedictory address at Convocation Day 2.

Source: Legit.ng