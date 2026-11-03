Oluwadamilola Alabi, 19, graduated as the overall best student at Redeemer's University with a perfect 5.0 CGPA in Accounting

The Lagos-raised teenager revealed she did not initially set out to graduate with a first class when she entered university

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Alabi spoke about battling self-doubt as one of the youngest students on campus and how she found her footing academically

Oluwadamilola Alabi, a 19-year-old from Oyo State who grew up in Lagos, has graduated as the overall best student at Redeemer's University, completing a four-year Accounting degree with a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

In this interview with Legit.ng, Alabi traced her interest in the commercial field to childhood trips to the bank with her father. Watching bank staff carry themselves with confidence left an impression that never faded.

Oluwadamilola Alabi, a 19-year-old from Oyo State, emerges best graduating student from Redeemers' University. Photo: Oluwadamilola Alabi

Source: UGC

Over time, that admiration grew into a genuine curiosity about how financial data shapes the decisions businesses make, and Accounting became the natural destination.

Her parents were not immediately on board. Like many African parents, they had hoped she would pursue a science-based course. Alabi held firm, leaning on prayer and personal conviction, and eventually they gave her their blessing to follow her own path.

How 5.0 accounting graduate landed at Redeemer's University

She sat the JAMB examination at 15, and with a gap year not on the table, her family turned their attention to private universities. Redeemer's University stood out because it was affiliated with her family's church, and that familiarity made the decision feel right.

She said:

"The people I met, the community I became part of, and the network I built were things that made the experience even better."

Alabi was candid about the internal battles she faced early on. Being younger than most of her peers made her want to shrink into the background, and she admitted to wrestling with self-doubt.

What shifted her perspective was the realisation that her age was never the actual obstacle.

Her words:

"Self-doubt was the bigger challenge and not my age."

Redeemer’s University best graduating student shares how she bagged 5.0 CGPA at 19. Photo: Oluwadamilola Alabi

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University top graduate shares how she bagged 5.0 CGPA

A first-class degree was not part of her original plan. She described herself as a slightly above-average student when she arrived on campus.

Once a 5.0 CGPA became a goal, she threw herself into research on how the mind retains and processes information, studied the structure of the academic system, and built strategies around what she learned. That approach sustained her perfect score across all four years.

Oluwadamilola Alabi told Legit.ng:

"When I first got into university, I didn’t have a plan to graduate with a 5.0 CGPA or even a First Class, as I was a slightly above average student, so once that became my goal, I knew I had to put in the extra work, which pushed me into research on how the mind works and how to process information.

"I also took time to understand the academic system and the elements that influenced the system. With that knowledge, I was able to figure out strategies that suited me and position myself better academically, which helped me maintain a consistent 5.0 throughout my four years at university."

Redeemer's University top graduate held leadership positions

Beyond academics, she served as Vice President and Academic Officer of the Redeemer's University Accounting Students Association, and as Head of the Business Division of the Student Finance Club. Managing those roles alongside her studies came down to being honest about her priorities and deliberate about how she spent her time.

Oluwadamilola Alabi receives honour as the best graduating student from Redeemers' University. Photo: Oluwadamilola Alabi

Source: UGC

She received cash gifts from several recipients as recognition for her achievement.

Speaking about her aspirations, Alabi said:

"One interesting thing about accounting is that it is such a broad field that can easily enable transition into various industries. For me, I’m interested in the intersection of finance and strategy where I explore how financial information can help businesses make good decisions and would love to gain experience and build a meaningful career. In the long run, I hope to use that experience to start organisations of my own."

Looking ahead, Alabi is drawn to the space where finance meets business strategy. She intends to pursue international experience, citing a belief that exposure to well-functioning systems abroad will sharpen her thinking and expand what she sees as possible.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng