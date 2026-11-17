The Philippine Statistics Authority recorded the average monthly wage for full-time formal-sector workers at ₱21,544

Pay levels shift significantly depending on industry, region, and an individual worker's skill set

Many Filipinos begin their careers earning below the national average before moving into higher pay brackets over time

The average monthly salary in the Philippines stands at roughly ₱21,544, according to figures released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The data covers full-time employees working in formal companies with at least 10 members of staff.

The average salary in the Philippines stands at ₱21,544, with wages varying across industries, regions, and skill levels. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Despite this figure, earnings across the country vary considerably. Industry, geographic location, and individual skill level all play a role in determining what a worker takes home each month.

How Philippine wages compare

Metro Manila consistently offers some of the highest wages in the country, drawing workers from across the archipelago.

However, the higher cost of living in the capital means that the financial advantage is not always as large as the raw numbers suggest.

Compared with Western economies, Philippine wages appear modest.

Even so, the PSA data suggests that the majority of Filipinos are able to cover their basic needs on a typical monthly income.

How workers progress through pay brackets

A notable pattern among Filipino workers is that many begin their careers earning well below the ₱21,544 average.

Rather than viewing a low starting wage as a setback, many treat it as a foundation from which they can build their careers and move into better-paying roles over time.

The country's diverse workforce, which spans a wide range of ages, educational backgrounds, and skill sets, has made the Philippines attractive to both local and international companies.

This broad talent pool also means pay can differ significantly from one worker to the next, even within the same industry.

For individuals and families trying to manage living costs in a city like Manila, understanding where a salary falls relative to the national average is a useful starting point for financial planning.

Routes available to foreigners who want to become Filipino citizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that foreign nationals who want to become Philippine citizens have two formal legal routes open to them. Each with its own conditions and eligibility criteria.

Source: Legit.ng