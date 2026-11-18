Israel Olorunmodimu graduated with a 4.96 CGPA, earning First Class Honours in Automotive Engineering from Elizade University

He became the Best Graduating Student in his department and the Best Male Graduating Student in his entire faculty

His result set a new record as the highest CGPA ever achieved in the Automotive Engineering department since it was established

Israel Olorunmodimu, a Nigerian engineering graduate, made history in the 2025/2026 academic session after completing his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Automotive Engineering with a 4.96 cumulative grade point average, a figure that has never been recorded in his department since it was founded.

The achievement, which he announced on LinkedIn in November 2026, came with a string of distinctions that placed him among the top performers across his entire institution.

First-class engineering graduate bags highest CGPA in department history. Photo: Israel Olorunmodimu

Source: Getty Images

A Record-Breaking Academic Run

Olorunmodimu did not just graduate with First Class Honours. He was named the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Automotive Engineering and the Best Male Graduating Student across the Faculty of Engineering. Within the broader 2025/2026 graduating cohort, he placed second for the highest CGPA and third overall among all best graduating students in that session.

Across his ten semesters of study, he recorded a perfect 5.0 grade point average in seven of them, a consistency that helped push his final CGPA to a level no student in the department had previously reached.

He was also inducted as a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), a professional milestone that accompanies his academic one.

In the post announcing his results, Olorunmodimu credited his success to divine support.

He wrote:

"I achieved all these by the Grace of God."

Nigerians react to Olorunmodimu's Achievement

The announcement drew warm congratulations from his network on LinkedIn.

Charis Okafor said:

"Congratulations, Israel. This is a beautiful achievement!"

God'sGeneral Adekemi Akanbi said:

"This is great Isreal. Congratulations 🎉🎉 More achievements"

COLLINS OHAEGBULAM said:

"Congratulations 👏👍, keep on soaring"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng