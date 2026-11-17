Taiwan Names 21 Countries Where Foreigners Face Difficulty Obtaining Permanent Residency
- Taiwan's government has published an official list of 21 countries where foreigners face significant difficulty obtaining permanent residency in 2026
- The list includes major destinations across Asia, Europe, and Africa, covering countries such as Japan, South Korea, Spain, Uganda, and Malawi
- Taiwan outlined specific residency permit requirements that nationals in these countries must meet as an alternative path to qualifying under its Overseas Compatriot Identity Certification Act
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Taiwan has officially identified 21 countries where securing permanent residency is considered particularly difficult, publishing the list as part of its legal framework under the Overseas Compatriot Identity Certification Act.
The Taiwanese government released the classification in 2026, outlining the specific residency conditions that overseas compatriots living in these countries must satisfy to qualify under Item 1, Subparagraph 2, Paragraph 1, Article 4 of the Act, since obtaining full permanent residency in those nations remains largely out of reach for most foreign nationals.
Countries where permanent residency is hard to obtain
Across the 21 countries listed, the standard qualifying requirement is holding a single-entry resident certificate or visa valid for more than one year, renewed across four consecutive years, while remaining eligible for further extension. Several countries on the list carry more specific conditions.
Japan requires either a work or family-dependent resident certificate valid for more than one year held for four consecutive years, or a certificate valid for more than three years over the same period.
South Korea specifies that applicants must hold an F2 or F4 resident certificate for four consecutive years.
Hungary requires a Hungarian Residence Permit valid for more than two years across four years, combined with an identity card valid for more than five years.
Malawi sets the bar even higher, requiring either a Working Permit valid for more than two years across four years, or a Business Residence Permit valid for more than five years over the same period.
The full list of countries where permanent residency is classified as difficult to obtain is as follows:
1. Bangladesh
2. India
3. Brunei
4. Cambodia
5. Indonesia
6. Japan
7. Republic of Korea
8. Laos
9. Malaysia
10. Philippines
11. Thailand
12. Vietnam
13. Ukraine
14. Malawi
15. Uganda
16. Hungary
17. Poland
18. Spain
19. Turkey
20. Timor-Leste
21. Mongolia
Taiwan's alternative residency pathway
By publishing this classification, Taiwan effectively creates a legal workaround for overseas compatriots settled in these countries. Rather than requiring proof of permanent residency status, which may be legally or practically unattainable in the listed nations, Taiwan accepts the specific long-term permit arrangements as sufficient evidence of stable, established residence abroad.
Poland's qualifying document, for instance, is the short-term residence card known as ZAMIESZKANIE NA CZAS OZNACZONY, valid for more than one year over four consecutive years. For Cambodia, only type E or type K visas qualify under the framework. Indonesia accepts the ITAS or KITAS permit under the same four-year consecutive standard.
The classification spans regions as varied as Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Central Africa, and the Middle East, reflecting the global spread of Taiwan's overseas communities and the legal barriers many of them face in securing long-term status in their countries of residence.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs announced an extension of its visa-free travel policy for citizens of three Southeast Asian countries.
Taiwan: Graduates who qualify for work permit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwan announced its new work permit pathway for graduates of 201 recognised universities, including who can apply and how long the permit lasts.
Graduates must have earned their degree within the past five years, and the permit cannot be renewed after it expires. Find out which universities made the list and what eligible applicants need to know.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng