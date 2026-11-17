Taiwan's government has published an official list of 21 countries where foreigners face significant difficulty obtaining permanent residency in 2026

The list includes major destinations across Asia, Europe, and Africa, covering countries such as Japan, South Korea, Spain, Uganda, and Malawi

Taiwan outlined specific residency permit requirements that nationals in these countries must meet as an alternative path to qualifying under its Overseas Compatriot Identity Certification Act

Taiwan has officially identified 21 countries where securing permanent residency is considered particularly difficult, publishing the list as part of its legal framework under the Overseas Compatriot Identity Certification Act.

The Taiwanese government released the classification in 2026, outlining the specific residency conditions that overseas compatriots living in these countries must satisfy to qualify under Item 1, Subparagraph 2, Paragraph 1, Article 4 of the Act, since obtaining full permanent residency in those nations remains largely out of reach for most foreign nationals.

Taiwan names the countries where people struggle to get permanent residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries where permanent residency is hard to obtain

Across the 21 countries listed, the standard qualifying requirement is holding a single-entry resident certificate or visa valid for more than one year, renewed across four consecutive years, while remaining eligible for further extension. Several countries on the list carry more specific conditions.

Japan requires either a work or family-dependent resident certificate valid for more than one year held for four consecutive years, or a certificate valid for more than three years over the same period.

South Korea specifies that applicants must hold an F2 or F4 resident certificate for four consecutive years.

Hungary requires a Hungarian Residence Permit valid for more than two years across four years, combined with an identity card valid for more than five years.

Malawi sets the bar even higher, requiring either a Working Permit valid for more than two years across four years, or a Business Residence Permit valid for more than five years over the same period.

The full list of countries where permanent residency is classified as difficult to obtain is as follows:

1. Bangladesh

2. India

3. Brunei

4. Cambodia

5. Indonesia

6. Japan

7. Republic of Korea

8. Laos

9. Malaysia

10. Philippines

11. Thailand

12. Vietnam

13. Ukraine

14. Malawi

15. Uganda

16. Hungary

17. Poland

18. Spain

19. Turkey

20. Timor-Leste

21. Mongolia

Taiwan's alternative residency pathway

By publishing this classification, Taiwan effectively creates a legal workaround for overseas compatriots settled in these countries. Rather than requiring proof of permanent residency status, which may be legally or practically unattainable in the listed nations, Taiwan accepts the specific long-term permit arrangements as sufficient evidence of stable, established residence abroad.

Poland's qualifying document, for instance, is the short-term residence card known as ZAMIESZKANIE NA CZAS OZNACZONY, valid for more than one year over four consecutive years. For Cambodia, only type E or type K visas qualify under the framework. Indonesia accepts the ITAS or KITAS permit under the same four-year consecutive standard.

The classification spans regions as varied as Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Central Africa, and the Middle East, reflecting the global spread of Taiwan's overseas communities and the legal barriers many of them face in securing long-term status in their countries of residence.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs announced an extension of its visa-free travel policy for citizens of three Southeast Asian countries.

Taiwan: Graduates who qualify for work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwan announced its new work permit pathway for graduates of 201 recognised universities, including who can apply and how long the permit lasts.

Graduates must have earned their degree within the past five years, and the permit cannot be renewed after it expires. Find out which universities made the list and what eligible applicants need to know.

Source: Legit.ng