Nigeria's representation in the 2027 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings jumped by 50% compared to the previous edition

Covenant University, Ota, held its place as Africa's top university for interdisciplinary science, ranking joint 49th globally

NiTERAC chairman Prof Emeritus Peter Okebukola warned that wider participation has not yet translated into stronger performance across ranking bands

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Nigeria placed 27 universities in the 2027 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, up from 18 in the previous edition, lifting the country's global position from 16th to 11th by number of institutions ranked.

Nigeria held second place in Africa, behind Egypt, which had 37 ranked institutions.

Nigerian universities increase their representation in the 2027 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings to 27 institutions. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: UGC

Prof Emeritus Peter Okebukola, Chairman of the Nigerian Tertiary Education Ranking Advisory Committee (NiTERAC), announced the figures in a statement on Wednesday.

As reported by The Punch, the 2027 edition, released on November 18, covered 1,058 universities across 102 countries and territories.

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, was again Africa's top-ranked institution for interdisciplinary science, finishing joint 49th globally for the second year running.

The university had ranked 73rd globally in the 2025 edition before climbing to joint 49th in 2026. Egypt's Cairo University came just behind at joint 52nd.

Nigerian Universities in the Rankings

Landmark University, Omu-Aran, was Nigeria's second-best performer, landing in the 251–300 band. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Ilorin both placed in the 351–400 band, while the University of Calabar, the University of Lagos, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, fell within the 401–500 band.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Benin rounded out Nigeria's top 10, all in the 501–600 band.

According to The Sun, eight universities entered the ranking for the first time: the Federal University of Technology, Minna; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi; the University of Jos; Rivers State University; Babcock University; Bells University of Technology; and Nile University of Nigeria. Osun State University also returned after a one-year absence.

Of the 27 ranked institutions, 14 are federally owned, seven are state-owned, and six are privately owned. Seven other Nigerian universities submitted data but received Reporter status rather than a full ranking.

Progress alongside gaps

Okebukola welcomed the broader participation but cautioned against complacency.

"We have good reason to be encouraged. More Nigerian universities are stepping forward to be measured against the best in the world, and one of our own has kept the first position in Africa," he said.

He pointed out, however, that the number of Nigerian universities in the global top 300 dropped from five to two, and those in the top 500 fell from eight to seven.

"Our task is to match wider participation with stronger performance," he added.

He attributed weaker scores to limited funding for interdisciplinary research and poor institutional support, noting that full reporting of research grants and clear policies on cross-disciplinary work could move a university up one or two bands within a single edition.

Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Calabar both made notable gains, moving up from the 601–800 band in 2026 to 351–400 and 401–500, respectively.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained global first place for the third year in a row.

NiTERAC said the national ranking of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education was nearing completion, with results due to be unveiled at a national conference on December 15, 2026.

Legit.ng recalls that Covenant University published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering all colleges and programmes.

NiTERAC’s Peter Okebukola welcomes wider participation but warns that fewer Nigerian universities reached the top 300 and top 500. Photo credit: @UnilagNigeria

Source: Getty Images

Covenant University, UI, UNILAG top 2027 THE rankings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University, the University of Ibadan and UNILAG jointly emerged as Nigeria's top-ranked universities in the 2027 THE World University Rankings.

Nigeria recorded 29 ranked universities in the 2027 edition, up from 24 in the previous year, with five institutions newly added to the list.

Globally, Oxford retained the number one spot for an 11th consecutive year, while the University of Cape Town led all sub-Saharan African institutions.

Source: Legit.ng