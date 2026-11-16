Adejole Florence Oluwakemi graduated from the University of Ibadan with a First Class degree in Crop Protection and Environmental Biology

The UI graduate shared a breakdown of her grades, revealing she earned 59 A's, 16 B's, 5 C's, and 1 D throughout her academic journey

Florence received four major awards during her time at UI, including the Dean's Roll of Honour and Agripreneur of the Year

Adejole Florence Oluwakemi, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), has gone viral after sharing the details of her academic record and the four prestigious awards she received during her studies.

The young woman studied in the Department of Crop Protection and Environmental Biology, where she completed her degree with First Class Honours and a CGPA of 3.68 out of 4.00. Beyond her grades, she also accumulated four years of practical experience in agriculture and held several leadership and community service roles throughout her time on campus.

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class. Photo Source: Twitter/FAdejole

Source: Twitter

Florence's impressive grade breakdown at UI

Taking to her social media page, @FAdejole offered a detailed breakdown of her academic performance, writing:

"Re-introducing F.O. Adejole. B.Agric (Crop Protection and Environmental Biology). First Class Honours (3.68/4.00). University of Ibadan. Academic excellence. 59 A's, 16 B's, 5 C's, 1 D."

The figures paint a picture of consistent excellence across her entire course of study, with the overwhelming majority of her results landing in the top grade bracket.

4 major awards Florence won at the University of Ibadan

Alongside her academic achievement, Florence also shared a photo displaying some of the honours she received at UI.

The four major awards she earned are:

Dean's Roll of Honour Agripreneur of the Year Winner of the International Youth Day Debate Agriculturally Inclined Member Award

The post drew significant attention online, with many social media users celebrating her accomplishment and praising her dedication to both academic excellence and community engagement.

Read the post she shared below:

UI graduate celebrates academic milestone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate, Olaleye Aanuoluwapo Kayode, had celebrated his induction into the engineering profession after spending six years completing a five-year degree.

Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 lockdown and university strikes, he used the time to learn software development and machine learning.

Source: Legit.ng