The UK government has confirmed 2027 seasonal worker visa allocations for the horticulture and poultry sectors, covering a combined 42,900 positions

Horticulture growers received the same allocation as 2026 at 41,000 visas, giving operators early notice to plan recruitment for the year ahead

The poultry sector was assigned 1,900 visas in line with what industry experts identified as the sector's current needs

The United Kingdom (UK) has confirmed its seasonal worker visa allocations for 2027, naming horticulture and poultry as the two sectors set to receive a combined 42,900 places for foreign workers.

The horticulture sector will retain the same allocation it received in 2026, with 41,000 seasonal worker visas confirmed for the coming year. The poultry sector has been assigned 1,900 visas, a figure the federal government says reflects current demand within the industry. The announcement was made in 2026, giving growers, poultry producers, and licensed scheme operators considerable lead time to plan and prepare their recruitment pipelines ahead of the 2027 season.

The UK mentions the sectors that are qualified for work visas in 2027. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How UK seasonal worker visa works

The Seasonal Worker visa allows overseas nationals to come to the United Kingdom (UK) for up to six months to carry out specific roles in eligible sectors. Workers must be sponsored by a licensed scheme operator, who is responsible for sourcing labour and ensuring compliance with the visa's conditions. Horticulture roles typically include fruit and vegetable picking, packing, and other farm-based activities, while poultry roles are centred on meat processing and production facilities.

The Low Pay Commission plays a role in advising the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade on the National Living Wage, drawing on evidence from farmers, workers' representatives, and other employers to assess how wage changes affect business costs and competitiveness across these sectors.

Farming roadmap and sector growth plans

Alongside the visa allocations, the government referenced its Farming Roadmap, which sets out a long-term plan through to 2050 and identifies steps to be taken in partnership with the agricultural industry. Sector Growth Plans are also being developed by industry experts, with horticulture and poultry identified as the starting points. The government says these plans are intended to provide greater detail and to give businesses more confidence to invest in the long term.

The written parliamentary question on seasonal worker allocations provides further context on how the government arrived at these figures and the considerations taken into account when setting sector-specific limits.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK released a full list of 91 occupations that are eligible for Scale-Up visa.

UK: Jobs not qualified for work visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its 2026 Skilled Worker visa list, which names 104 occupations foreigners cannot use to qualify for a work visa.

From hairdressers and bar staff to taxi drivers and retail cashiers, many familiar jobs are ineligible. Applicants are urged to check their occupation code before applying, as choosing the wrong one could derail their plans to work in Britain.

Source: Legit.ng