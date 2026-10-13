The UK published eligible occupations for skilled worker visas, classifying roles by skill level and specific immigration requirements

Australia outlined skilled occupations eligible for its permanent residency pathway, subject to points, invitations, and skills assessments

Japan listed 19 industrial fields under its Specified Skilled Worker programme, with different conditions for SSW(i) and SSW(ii)

Foreign workers seeking employment opportunities abroad have several options, with the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan offering visa routes for eligible professionals and skilled workers.

The three countries have published official information outlining occupations that may qualify for specific work visa programmes. The lists cover sectors such as healthcare, engineering, information technology, construction, agriculture, manufacturing and hospitality.

The UK, Australia, and Japan mention the occupations that are eligible for work visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

For Nigerians and other Africans considering relocation, understanding which occupations qualify is an important first step. However, appearing on an occupation list does not automatically guarantee a visa, as applicants must also satisfy the relevant immigration requirements.

Legit.ng reviews the occupations covered by the three countries' work visa routes and what prospective applicants need to know.

United Kingdom: Occupations for Skilled Worker visa

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published an official list of occupations that may qualify foreign nationals for the Skilled Worker visa, covering jobs across management, healthcare, engineering, technology, education and other industries.

The UK publishes the occupations eligible for work visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The list uses Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes to identify eligible roles and categorises them as higher-skilled, medium-skilled or ineligible. The government updated its published guidance on July 22, 2025.

Some of the occupations included in the published list are:

Management: Chief executives, financial managers, human resource managers and marketing directors. Engineering: Civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and aerospace engineers. Information technology: Software developers, cybersecurity professionals, IT project managers and network professionals. Healthcare: Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists and specialist medical practitioners. Education: University lecturers, secondary school teachers, primary school teachers and special needs teachers. Science: Chemical scientists, biological scientists, biochemists and environmental professionals. Professional services: Accountants, lawyers, architects, social workers and journalists.

Other occupations, including some retail management, hospitality management, laboratory technician and skilled trade roles, also appear in the government's classification. However, medium-skilled jobs qualify only under the applicable immigration rules and circumstances.

Foreigners seeking the UK Skilled Worker visa must meet additional requirements. These generally include an eligible job offer from an approved UK employer, a certificate of sponsorship, and meeting the relevant salary and other visa conditions.

Prospective applicants can check the official UK Skilled Worker visa occupation list to find their job title and occupation code.

Australia: Occupations covered by Subclass 189 visa

Australia is another destination for skilled professionals seeking opportunities to live and work abroad.

The country's Skilled Independent visa (Subclass 189), points-tested stream, provides a pathway to permanent residence for eligible skilled workers who receive an invitation to apply. Successful applicants can live and work permanently in Australia without needing employer or state sponsorship.

Australia publishes the occupations that may be eligible for a work visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The occupations supplied for this report cover several professional fields, including:

Healthcare: General practitioners, surgeons, cardiologists, psychiatrists, registered nurses and midwives. Engineering: Civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, mining and structural engineers. Science: Agricultural scientists, biochemists, microbiologists, marine biologists and geophysicists. Education: Early childhood teachers, secondary school teachers and special needs teachers. Accounting: General accountants, management accountants, tax accountants and auditors. Professional services: Architects, landscape architects and social workers. Construction and trades: Carpenters, joiners, welders, plumbers, metal fabricators and construction project managers. Automotive and hospitality: Automotive electricians, diesel motor mechanics, lift mechanics and chefs.

However, applicants should not assume that every occupation in these broad categories automatically qualifies for the Subclass 189 visa. Eligibility depends on the precise occupation, the applicable skilled occupation rules and the applicant's circumstances.

The points-tested route generally requires applicants to submit an expression of interest, meet the points threshold, obtain a suitable skills assessment and receive an invitation. Meeting the minimum requirements does not guarantee an invitation.

Japan: Foreigners can apply across multiple industries

Japan has established the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) programme to recruit foreign nationals with the skills needed in industries experiencing labour shortages.

The programme provides a legal route for qualified foreign workers to take up employment in designated sectors. It is divided into two categories: Specified Skilled Worker (i) and Specified Skilled Worker (ii), which have different conditions and benefits.

Japan says there are some occupations that are eligible for work visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Japan's current official SSW guidance lists 19 industrial fields under the Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, rather than the 16 fields cited in the supplied material. The list has expanded to include additional industries.

The programme covers occupations and industries such as:

Nursing care: Providing assistance to people who need support with daily activities. Building cleaning: Cleaning and maintaining commercial and other buildings. Manufacturing: Producing industrial products and working in designated manufacturing sectors. Construction: Building, renovating and maintaining structures and infrastructure. Shipbuilding: Manufacturing ships and ship machinery. Automobile maintenance: Inspecting, servicing and repairing vehicles. Aviation: Performing designated airport and aviation-related duties. Accommodation: Carrying out eligible hotel and accommodation services. Agriculture: Growing crops, harvesting produce and raising livestock. Fishery and aquaculture: Working in fishing and fish-farming operations. Food and beverage manufacturing: Producing food and drinks. Food service: Performing eligible restaurant and food-service duties. Automobile transportation: Driving eligible commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses and taxis. Railways: Working in designated railway-related occupations. Forestry and wood industries: Undertaking eligible forestry, timber and wood-processing work.

The programme also includes other designated fields under Japan's current rules. Applicants should consult the official list to confirm which industries and job categories they can enter.

Foreign workers generally need to pass the relevant occupational skills assessment and demonstrate Japanese-language ability. Some applicants who have completed specified technical internship programmes may qualify for exemptions from certain tests.

Under the SSW (i) category, workers can generally stay for a combined maximum of five years and cannot bring family members under that status. The SSW (ii) category offers a longer-term pathway, with no fixed upper limit on the period of stay and the possibility of bringing eligible family members.

Prospective applicants can review Japan's official Specified Skilled Worker programme website for the latest occupation categories, testing requirements and application procedures.

What foreign workers should know before applying

Although the UK, Australia and Japan have published occupational lists for their respective work visa routes, each country operates a different immigration system.

Applicants should confirm their exact job qualifies, check whether their qualifications and work experience meet the requirements, and determine whether sponsorship, a skills assessment, language tests, or an invitation is required.

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring employment abroad, using official government sources before paying recruitment agents or submitting applications can help prevent costly mistakes.

UK: Minimum salary for skilled worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK announced the salary requirements for foreign nationals applying for a Skilled Worker visa, including the minimum pay and who may qualify for a lower threshold.

The general minimum is £41,700 a year, but some jobs require applicants to meet a higher occupation-specific rate. Nigerians planning to settle in the UK may also face a higher English-language requirement from March 2027.

Source: Legit.ng