Malaysia's immigration authority has published an official list of ASEAN nationals who can enter the country without a visa

Citizens from nine countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, are covered under the policy

One ASEAN member nation is excluded from the visa-free arrangement, while two others enjoy even broader access beyond one month

Malaysia has published an official breakdown of which Southeast Asian nationals can enter the country without a visa, with citizens from nine ASEAN member states granted visa-free access for stays of up to one month.

According to the Malaysian Immigration Department, the policy covers nationals from seven countries, alongside Malaysia's immediate neighbours. The exemption applies to stays of up to 30 days.

Malaysia mentions foreigners qualified for visa free transit within one month. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which ASEAN nationals get visa-free entry

The full list of countries whose citizens qualify for the one-month visa-free arrangement includes:

1. Cambodia

2. Indonesia

3. Lao PDR

4. The Philippines

5. Thailand

6. Timor-Leste

7. Vietnam

Nationals from these countries do not need to secure a visa before travelling to Malaysia, provided their intended stay does not exceed one month.

Myanmar is the only ASEAN member state excluded from the arrangement. Burmese nationals are required to obtain a visa regardless of how long they intend to stay in Malaysia.

Brunei and Singapore enjoy broader access

Two ASEAN countries sit in a category of their own. Nationals from Brunei and Singapore are not bound by the one-month limit and can remain in Malaysia longer without a visa, reflecting the closer bilateral ties Malaysia maintains with both countries.

For all other eligible ASEAN nationals, any intended stay exceeding one month requires a visa application before travel.

The policy applies to holders of ordinary passports travelling for short-term purposes, and travellers are advised to check current entry requirements with Malaysian immigration authorities before departure.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Malaysia announced that citizens of 19 countries must enter by air only with a visa.

Singapore: Countries eligible for 96-hour visa-free transit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced its 96-hour Visa Free Transit Facility and the 13 nationalities eligible to use it.

The scheme lets qualifying travellers explore Singapore during a stopover without a standard visa, but Nigerians and other Africans are not on the list. Find out which countries qualify and what the rules mean for passengers in transit.

Source: Legit.ng