Germany has published its EU Blue Card requirements in 2026, setting a reduced minimum salary threshold for professionals in certain shortage fields

The list of qualifying shortage occupations spans 11 categories, ranging from medical doctors and nurses to STEM experts and school teachers

Applicants in shortage occupations must still obtain approval from the Federal Employment Agency before their application can proceed

Germany has published a list of 11 shortage occupations whose professionals can qualify for an EU Blue Card at a significantly lower salary threshold than the standard requirement, opening a clearer path for skilled workers looking to relocate to Europe's largest economy.

According to information, professionals working in designated shortage fields need to earn a minimum gross annual salary of €45,934.20 (N68,354,683.02) to be eligible for the EU Blue Card in 2026. This figure sits well below the higher threshold that applies to non-shortage occupations, making Germany a more accessible destination for workers in these specific roles.

Germany lists the occupations eligible for lower Blue Card salary requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany's shortage occupations for EU Blue Card

The Federal Employment Agency (BA) must approve applications submitted under the shortage occupation route. The 11 categories listed are:

1. Manufacturing, mining, construction and distribution managers

2. ICT service managers

3. Professional services managers, covering childcare, health, and education

4. Academic STEM professionals

5. Academic professionals in architecture, spatial planning, and transport planning

6. Medical doctors

7. Veterinarians

8. Dentists

9. Pharmacists

10. Academic and comparable nursing and midwifery professionals

11. School and out-of-school teachers and educators

The range of professions covered is notably broad, stretching from healthcare workers such as doctors and pharmacists to educators, engineers, and technology managers.

What Nigerians considering japa route should know

For Nigerians exploring opportunities abroad, particularly through the ongoing japa wave, Germany's EU Blue Card remains one of the more structured legal pathways into Europe. The lower salary threshold for shortage occupations means that professionals in medicine, nursing, education, and STEM fields may find the financial entry bar easier to clear compared to other visa categories.

The EU Blue Card itself is a work and residence permit that allows highly qualified non-EU nationals to live and work in Germany, with the possibility of long-term residency after a qualifying period. The shortage occupation list signals where Germany is actively seeking international talent, and the reduced salary requirement is intended to attract those professionals more competitively.

Prospective applicants are advised to verify their specific qualifications and ensure their credentials meet German recognition standards before initiating the application process, as degree recognition requirements differ by profession and country of origin.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany explained how to become a professional driver with a driving lincence from another country.

Germany: IT occupations for EU Blue Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced the seven IT occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit, including roles in software development, database management and network administration.

For Nigerian professionals hoping to work in Europe, knowing whether their job title qualifies could be an important first step towards living and working in Germany. Find out which roles made the list and why it matters.

Source: Legit.ng