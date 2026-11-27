Frances Okechukwu emerged as the overall best graduating student at the University of Benin for the 2024/2025 academic session

She swept three top honours, winning best student awards at the departmental, faculty, and university levels

Her valedictorian tagline revealed a pattern of excellence that reportedly stretched from nursery school all the way to university

She was the best in her class, the best in her faculty, and ultimately the best in the entire university. That is the story Frances Okechukwu carried to the stage at the University of Benin's 52nd Convocation.

Okechukwu, who studied Industrial Chemistry, graduated with a CGPA of 4.95, earning her the title of overall best graduating student for the 2024/2025 academic session.

UNIBEN industrial chemistry graduate emerges best graduating student, posts CGPA. Photo: Frances Okechukwu

Source: Getty Images

She also swept the top prizes at both the departmental and faculty levels, taking home the best graduating student award for the Department of Chemistry and the Faculty of Physical Sciences.

UNIBEN best-graduating student shares achievements

A celebratory announcement graphic shared on LinkedIn in November 2026 introduced her formally as the valedictorian of the convocation, bearing a tagline that told its own story:

"Four stages of education, one consistent story of excellence."

The flyer described her as a valedictorian from nursery school through to university, suggesting that her academic discipline was not something she discovered in higher education but had been a defining characteristic throughout her life.

Her full name, Okechukwu Frances Chiagozie, appeared on the announcement, which she shared on her own LinkedIn page. The post quickly drew congratulations from her connections, who described the achievement as remarkable.

Reactions trail UNIBEN best-graduating student's post

Gabriel Ighietsemhe:

"Congratulations Frances. This is truly remarkable."

SILAS ETENG:

"Huge congratulations Frances Okechukwu. This is remarkable!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU best graduating student shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng