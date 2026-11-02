DStv will introduce four new subscription packages in Nigeria from November 5, 2026, with monthly prices ranging from N6,000 to N44,500

The new packages will offer between 98 and 162 channels, covering football, movies, children's programmes, documentaries and entertainment

Existing subscribers whose packages are affected will be automatically switched, while customers can upgrade or change their subscriptions from the launch date

DStv is set to introduce a new range of subscription packages in Nigeria from Thursday, November 5, 2026, changing its pricing structure, channel line-up, and sports offerings.

The pay-TV operator said the new packages would replace some existing options, giving subscribers more choices across entertainment, football, movies, and television series.

DStv introduces a N21,000 package featuring international football, WWE and UFC. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to information published on DStv's website, the new subscription options will cost N6,000, N11,000, N21,000 and N44,500 monthly.

The packages will offer between 98 and 162 channels, depending on the subscription selected.

What are the new DStv packages and prices?

Here is a breakdown of the four new DStv packages, their monthly prices and what subscribers can expect.

1. N44,500 package: More than 162 channels

This is the highest-priced option and offers an extensive selection of sports and entertainment channels.

Subscribers will get:

Major international football leagues.

ATP tennis tours and all Grand Slam tournaments.

Formula 1, PGA Golf, rugby and athletics.

M-Net and M-Net Movies+.

Discovery Channel.

2. N21,000 package: More than 139 channels

This package combines sports, international entertainment and local content.

Its offerings include:

Football from major international leagues.

WWE and UFC.

International movies and television series.

Local entertainment.

Children's and educational channels.

3. N11,000 package: More than 131 channels

This option targets subscribers interested in entertainment, selected sports and family programming.

Its offerings include:

Selected Premier League and Champions League matches.

Lifestyle programmes, music and documentaries.

Movies, series, dramas and novellas.

M-Net Movies+, Stars & Legends.

Nickelodeon.

A 24-hour WWE wrestling channel.

4. N6,000 package: More than 98 channels

This is the lowest-priced option in the new line-up.

Subscribers will have access to:

Movies, music and entertainment.

Local favourite channels.

SuperSport Kickoff.

M-Net Legends.

National Geographic Wild.

Nigerian DStv subscribers prepare for new package options Photo: ade

Source: Getty Images

When will the new DStv packages take effect?

DStv said the new packages would become available in most African markets from November 5, 2026.

Punch reports that the company said existing subscribers would not need to reconnect their decoders or take any action before the changes.

Customers whose current subscriptions are affected will be automatically moved to the relevant new packages when the new line-up launches.

FG announces deadline for final analogue TV switch-off

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced December 2028 as the target date for completing the country's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

This follows the launch of a new free-to-air platform called FreeTV.

Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), confirmed the timeline in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that the shutdown would be rolled out in stages.

Source: Legit.ng