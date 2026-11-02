DStv New Packages Explained: Prices, Channels and What Subscribers Should Know
- DStv will introduce four new subscription packages in Nigeria from November 5, 2026, with monthly prices ranging from N6,000 to N44,500
- The new packages will offer between 98 and 162 channels, covering football, movies, children's programmes, documentaries and entertainment
- Existing subscribers whose packages are affected will be automatically switched, while customers can upgrade or change their subscriptions from the launch date
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
DStv is set to introduce a new range of subscription packages in Nigeria from Thursday, November 5, 2026, changing its pricing structure, channel line-up, and sports offerings.
The pay-TV operator said the new packages would replace some existing options, giving subscribers more choices across entertainment, football, movies, and television series.
According to information published on DStv's website, the new subscription options will cost N6,000, N11,000, N21,000 and N44,500 monthly.
The packages will offer between 98 and 162 channels, depending on the subscription selected.
What are the new DStv packages and prices?
Here is a breakdown of the four new DStv packages, their monthly prices and what subscribers can expect.
1. N44,500 package: More than 162 channels
This is the highest-priced option and offers an extensive selection of sports and entertainment channels.
Subscribers will get:
- Major international football leagues.
- ATP tennis tours and all Grand Slam tournaments.
- Formula 1, PGA Golf, rugby and athletics.
- M-Net and M-Net Movies+.
- Discovery Channel.
2. N21,000 package: More than 139 channels
This package combines sports, international entertainment and local content.
Its offerings include:
- Football from major international leagues.
- WWE and UFC.
- International movies and television series.
- Local entertainment.
- Children's and educational channels.
3. N11,000 package: More than 131 channels
This option targets subscribers interested in entertainment, selected sports and family programming.
Its offerings include:
- Selected Premier League and Champions League matches.
- Lifestyle programmes, music and documentaries.
- Movies, series, dramas and novellas.
- M-Net Movies+, Stars & Legends.
- Nickelodeon.
- A 24-hour WWE wrestling channel.
4. N6,000 package: More than 98 channels
This is the lowest-priced option in the new line-up.
Subscribers will have access to:
- Movies, music and entertainment.
- Local favourite channels.
- SuperSport Kickoff.
- M-Net Legends.
- National Geographic Wild.
When will the new DStv packages take effect?
DStv said the new packages would become available in most African markets from November 5, 2026.
Punch reports that the company said existing subscribers would not need to reconnect their decoders or take any action before the changes.
Customers whose current subscriptions are affected will be automatically moved to the relevant new packages when the new line-up launches.
FG announces deadline for final analogue TV switch-off
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced December 2028 as the target date for completing the country's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.
This follows the launch of a new free-to-air platform called FreeTV.
Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), confirmed the timeline in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that the shutdown would be rolled out in stages.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.