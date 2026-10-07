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Canada Lists 6 Industries Seeking Skilled Foreign Workers, Urges People to Apply
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Canada Lists 6 Industries Seeking Skilled Foreign Workers, Urges People to Apply

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • The Canadian government published a list of 6 key industries currently seeking skilled foreign workers to join the country's workforce
  • STEM, health care, skilled trades, and defence are among the sectors Canada says need international talent in 2026
  • Canada's immigration agency outlined multiple pathways available to help qualified professionals relocate and settle permanently

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The Canadian government has identified six industries where it is actively seeking skilled workers from outside the country, urging qualified professionals worldwide to consider relocating to Canada.

The call, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), targets workers ready to build careers and settle permanently across communities in the country. Officials pointed to Canada's growing economy as the driving force behind the push for international talent.

Canada names 6 industries hiring skilled foreign workers, gives application details
Canada announces six industries seeking skilled workers from abroad. Photo credit: Valerie Macon, DuKai photographer
Source: Getty Images

6 industries Canada says need skilled workers

According to the IRCC campaign page, the following sectors need skilled labour:

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1. STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

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2. Health care.

3. Skilled trades.

4. Defence and cybersecurity.

5. Critical minerals.

6. Education.

The government described these as "key and emerging industries," signalling that demand in these areas is expected to grow rather than stabilise in the near term.

What Canada is offering foreign workers

Beyond job opportunities, the Canadian government highlighted several incentives designed to attract top international talent. These include access to a broad range of employers, stable and safe communities for workers and their families, and a culture that the government described as one that "celebrates diversity — of people, ideas and language."

The IRCC also pointed to settlement services aimed at helping newcomers adjust after arrival, access to quality education and training, and dedicated support for French-speaking immigrants looking to settle in communities where the language is in active use.

Canada operates multiple immigration pathways for skilled workers, including the Express Entry system, which manages applications for several federal economic immigration programmes. The IRCC encourages prospective applicants to explore these routes and determine which best fits their qualifications and career goals.

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In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed 29 occupations prioritised for foreign workers seeking jobs.

Canada waives work permit rule for one country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had waived a major work permit rule for citizens of a particular country.

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) updated its guidelines to reflect the UK's ratification of the CPTPP, confirming that British citizens now qualify as business visitors under Paragraph 186(a) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations.

This means eligible UK nationals can carry out certain business activities in Canada without needing a work permit, provided they meet a specific set of conditions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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