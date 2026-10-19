Canal+ and MultiChoice will introduce five restructured DStv packages in Nigeria and other African markets from November

The new lineup will feature DStv Premium, DStv Starter, DStv Select, DStv Sports, and DStv Movies & Series

The changes aim to simplify subscriptions, offer viewers more choices, and deliver better value for their money

DStv subscribers in Nigeria will see a major change to the pay-TV service's subscription packages from November as Canal+ and MultiChoice roll out a new lineup across sub-Saharan Africa.

The restructuring will introduce four additional packages alongside DStv Premium, the platform's top-tier offering, bringing the total number of packages in the new lineup to five.

Canal+ and MultiChoice are changing DStv packages, with four new options joining the Premium bouquet. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The announcement follows the introduction of the revised packages in South Africa on September 17, with other African markets now preparing for the rollout.

According to Teeveetee, Kemi Omotosho, Canal+'s MultiChoice Nigeria CEO, announced the planned changes on Thursday evening while addressing advertising buyers and executives at The Royal Box in Victoria Island, Lagos.

She told attendees that "Nigeria is changing, and so are we", confirming that the new packages would be introduced across the rest of sub-Saharan Africa from November.

DStv introduces four new packages

Under the revised structure, DStv Premium will retain its position as the service's highest-end bouquet, while subscribers will have four other options to choose from.

The new lineup comprises DStv Starter, DStv Select, DStv Sports, and DStv Movies & Series.

Omotosho said the changes were part of a major effort to simplify DStv's offerings and give subscribers more flexibility when selecting packages at different price points.

"Our focus is on reaching more households, delivering compelling content and creating greater value for subscribers and commercial partners," she said.

However, the specific prices and channel lineups for the new packages in Nigeria have yet to be detailed in the announcement.

Canal+ moves to simplify DStv subscriptions

The planned rollout follows Canal+'s acquisition of MultiChoice and its push to streamline the group's pay-TV operations across Africa.

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa CEO, said earlier this year that MultiChoice had too many subscription packages and price points, making simplification a priority.

The group operates several platforms, including DStv for satellite television, GOtv for digital terrestrial television, and Showmax and DStv streaming for internet-based entertainment.

Mignot said Canal+'s experience in Europe and Africa had shown that viewers wanted simpler options and better value for money.

He added that reducing the number of brands and streamlining the portfolio could strengthen the group's position in African markets while making marketing spending more efficient.

Nigerian DStv subscribers await a new package lineup as Canal+ pushes to simplify its pay-TV services. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Other African countries prepare for rollout

Nigeria will join several other African markets in adopting the new package structure from November.

MultiChoice Kenya has confirmed that the changes will be introduced in phases, informing subscribers that its DStv offerings would be refreshed in November.

Promotional adverts highlighting the changes have also begun appearing in countries including Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi and Tanzania.

The rollout marks another step in Canal+'s plan to reorganise MultiChoice's services, simplify subscription choices and attract more households across the continent.

MultiChoice keeps DStv prices unchanged in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice decided to maintain its existing DStv subscription rates throughout 2026, breaking from its previous pattern of regular annual price increases.

The decision forms part of the company's strategy to attract viewers back to its platform after losing subscribers.

The pay-TV operator faces growing competition from international streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, which continue to offer alternatives to traditional television services.

Source: Legit.ng