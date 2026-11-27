Canada renewed temporary immigration restrictions on residents of three African countries, citing health concerns at its borders

The ban covers visas, permits and travel authorisations, including applications that had already received prior approval

Immigration authorities explained that they will keep processing applications but will not finalise any while the measures remain active

Ottawa, Canada - Canada has extended immigration restrictions targeting residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan for another 90 days, pointing to the continuing Ebola outbreak in the region as the reason for the move.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the extension on Friday, November 27, 2026. The measures will stay in place until 23:59:59 ET on February 25, 2027, giving Canadian authorities time to reassess the situation before deciding whether further action is needed.

Mark Carney-led Canada extends visa restrictions on three African countries over Ebola-related concerns. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Redjina Ph

Source: Getty Images

Canada extends immigration measures

Under the extended rules, IRCC will not issue immigration documents to people currently outside Canada who listed the DR Congo, South Sudan or Uganda as their country of residence on their applications. The suspension applies to visas, permits and electronic travel authorisations, and also covers documents that had previously received approval.

The statement from Canadian authorities read:

"IRCC has extended the temporary immigration measures for residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan for the next 90 days, until February 25, 2027."

IRCC said it will continue to accept and process both new and existing applications caught by the restrictions, but none will be finalised for as long as the measures are active.

Why did Canada extend the ban?

The government described the decision as a precautionary measure to keep the disease from crossing into Canada. IRCC said it has been closely watching the Ebola situation in the DRC, as well as how it has developed in neighbouring Uganda and South Sudan, and that the extension reflects what it called a proactive approach to managing health risks at the border.

The DRC has seen multiple Ebola outbreaks over the past decade, with the disease at times reaching border areas in nearby countries. This extension marks yet another renewal of restrictions that Canada first put in place in response to the Central and East African outbreak.

IRCC said protecting public health in Canada remains its primary consideration as the outbreak continues to evolve.

Legit.ng highlights the three countries affected below:

DR Congo Uganda South Sudan

Read the full message from Canadian authorities in the X post below:

Read more: Canada immigration latest news

Canada debunks guaranteed immigration claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that IRCC warned people seeking to move to Canada against fraudsters who promise guaranteed immigration entry in exchange for payment.

The Canadian immigration authority issued the advisory amid growing concerns about immigration scams targeting people looking for opportunities to relocate to the country.

IRCC was clear that no lottery, shortcut, or hidden programme exists that can guarantee anyone selection for immigration to Canada. The agency added that no individual or organisation has the power to guarantee an applicant's approval or offer faster or priority processing of an immigration application.

Source: Legit.ng