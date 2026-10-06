The UK government has published the salary requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa

Applicants must work for a Home Office-approved employer and hold a job that is eligible under the visa category

The UK Home Office also confirmed that certain applicants may qualify under a lower salary threshold depending on their circumstances

The UK government has set out the exact earning conditions foreign nationals must meet to be granted a Skilled Worker visa, with the details published on the official website.

To be eligible, an applicant must secure a role that qualifies under the visa scheme, work for a UK employer approved by the Home Office, and earn at or above the salary threshold for their occupation.

The UK states the required salary foreigners must earn for a skilled worker visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What UK requires from skilled worker applicants

Beyond the salary requirement, employers have their own obligations. The company or organisation sponsoring the worker must ensure that the role complies with UK minimum wage law and adheres to national rules on working hours. Failure on either count will result in the Home Office refusing the visa application outright.

The Home Office does not apply a flat salary threshold to all applicants. Instead, the rules require a worker to earn whichever is higher: the general minimum salary of £41,700 (N72,980,879) per year, or the "going rate" specific to the type of work they will do. In practice, this means certain professions may have a going rate above the general floor, and applicants in those fields must meet that higher figure.

Lower salary threshold for some applicants

Not everyone applying under the Skilled Worker route must meet the £41,700 (N72,980,879) minimum. The Home Office confirmed that a reduced salary requirement applies in specific situations, including when someone extends an existing Skilled Worker visa, updates their visa after a job or employer change, or switches into the Skilled Worker category to work as a prison officer.

The UK Home Office guidance forms part of the broader framework governing how skilled workers from outside the country, including those from Nigeria and across Africa pursuing the popular Japa route to the UK, can legally live and work in Britain.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK listed four types of British nationals who can apply for citizenship through a special route.

UK set to tighten permanent residency rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced plans to raise the English language requirement for settlement from B1 to B2, affecting applicants on routes including Skilled Worker, Global Talent, and Long Residence.

The change takes effect on 26 March 2027, giving applicants time to prepare—but Nigerians already close to applying for permanent residency may face extra pressure to meet the higher standard.

Source: Legit.ng