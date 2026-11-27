FG launches a five-year, N3 billion incubation programme to support 600 Nigerian tailors with N5 million each

Pilot phase selects 150 tailors from North-Central, with beneficiaries required to meet ITF skills and certification standards

ITF says the initiative aims to grow tailoring businesses, boost local garment production and create jobs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled a N3 billion business incubation programme to empower 600 Nigerian tailors, offering beneficiaries an opportunity to access N5 million each in financial and business support.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), is designed to help artisans establish, strengthen and expand their businesses while creating employment opportunities for other Nigerians.

How to apply as FG rolls N3 billion support for 600 tailors, lists who is eligible. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Known as the Business Incubation for Renewed Hope Tailors initiative, the programme will run for five years, providing structured support to beneficiaries at different stages of business development.

The scheme represents a significant opportunity for Nigerian tailors struggling with inadequate funding, limited access to modern equipment and rising operational costs.

FG selects 150 tailors for pilot

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the ITF disclosed that 150 artisans from the North-Central geopolitical zone had been selected for the programme's pilot phase.

The initiative was unveiled during a pre-launch sensitisation exercise held in Jos, Plateau State.

The statement read:

“The Industrial Training Fund has unveiled a five-year Business Incubation Programme aimed at empowering 600 tailors nationwide, with each selected beneficiary expected to receive N5 million to establish, strengthen and expand their businesses.”

Based on the proposed funding structure, the 150 beneficiaries selected for the pilot phase are expected to receive combined support worth N750 million.

ITF explains five-year business development plan

Speaking on behalf of the ITF Director-General, Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, the Director of Legal Services, Safiya Abubakar, explained that the programme was designed to transform skilled artisans into successful entrepreneurs.

She noted that the initiative would go beyond conventional vocational training by helping beneficiaries develop commercially viable enterprises capable of generating sustainable income and creating jobs.

According to Abubakar, the five-year incubation period would enable participants to establish their businesses, strengthen operations and gradually achieve business maturity.

The initiative also serves as one of the exit pathways under the ITF's Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), which promotes vocational training and entrepreneurship among Nigerians.

Who qualifies for the N5m support?

The ITF disclosed that the programme is open to participants of its Skill-Up Artisans Programme and eligible artisans who did not undergo training under SUPA.

However, prospective beneficiaries must meet specific requirements, including:

Possessing the required tailoring skills.

Successfully passing the ITF certification examination.

Obtaining the relevant ITF licence.

Meeting the programme's applicable selection requirements.

The certification requirement is intended to ensure that selected artisans possess the technical competence necessary to establish and manage sustainable tailoring businesses.

The agency has yet to disclose a nationwide application timeline or detailed disbursement arrangements in the statement.

FG opens N3 billion for Nigerian tailors, beneficiaries to get N5 million each. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

FG targets job creation through tailoring

Nigeria's tailoring and garment industry provides livelihoods for thousands of artisans, although limited financing and inadequate production facilities continue to constrain business expansion.

The N3 billion initiative could help address these challenges by improving access to business financing and providing structured entrepreneurial support.

The ITF said the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its objectives of promoting entrepreneurship, reducing unemployment and strengthening Nigeria's human capital development.

Successful implementation could also boost local garment production, encourage small business growth and expand employment opportunities within the country's fashion industry.

Lagos unveils channels to report tailors, other artisans

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State Government has urged residents to report artisans and other skilled professionals who fail to deliver agreed services, abandon projects after receiving payment or subject customers to unnecessary delays.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) said affected residents could seek redress through its dedicated complaint channels and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Source: Legit.ng