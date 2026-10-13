Non-Saudi citizens can secure private military and defense contracting roles in Saudi Arabia through international firms that hold active government contracts

Applicants need a military, law enforcement, or high-demand technical background to pass strict client screening and insurance checks

Foreign workers cannot move to Saudi Arabia independently to search for contracting work — the hiring firm must sponsor their visa and residency permit

Foreign nationals can work as private military or defence contractors in Saudi Arabia.

Getting there requires meeting a specific set of conditions, targeting the right employers, and following a legal deployment process regulated by both international firms and the Saudi government.

Foreign defence contractors in Saudi Arabia secure roles through approved security firms, and specialized military or technical expertise. Photo credit: Yasser Al-Zayyat/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for contracting roles

According to Carnegie Endowment, for armed positions such as Personal Security Details or static guard operations, most agencies prioritise candidates with an honourable discharge and experience in combat arms, special operations, or specialised policing. However, military experience is not the only route in.

Civilians with high-demand technical skills, including HVAC and electrical maintenance, IT and cybersecurity, aviation mechanics, supply chain logistics, or medical certifications such as combat paramedics and nurses, can also qualify for contractor positions.

All applicants must pass intensive background checks and drug screenings. Holding a valid security clearance from your home country significantly improves your chances of passing client vetting.

Finding the right firms

Foreigners do not apply directly to the Saudi government. Roles are filled through international defence and private security companies that hold active contracts in the Middle East.

Among the firms operating in Saudi Arabia are Constellis, GardaWorld, and G4S, which typically cover asset protection, oil and gas facility security, and convoy movers. Firms like Amentum and Vinnell Arabia focus on base operations, tactical vehicle maintenance, and military training support. Specialised job boards such as Silent Professionals also list vetted maritime, PSD, and overseas defence contract opportunities.

Visa rules and Saudi work regulations

One critical rule applies to all prospective contractors: you cannot travel to Saudi Arabia independently to look for work. The hiring company must sponsor your work visa and issue your residency permit, known as an Iqama.

Under Saudi regulations for non-citizen employment, the company must also demonstrate to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development that your specialist skill or combat proficiency cannot be sourced locally from a Saudi national.

Pre-deployment requirements

Once a firm extends a conditional offer, candidates go through a preparation phase that includes physical fitness evaluations and, for armed posts, qualification on the company's primary weapon systems. Contractors must also be ready to work in demanding desert conditions, where temperatures regularly exceed 110°F (43°C).

Before mobilising, the Saudi Arabia government advises contractors to put their home affairs in order, including designating powers of attorney.

For eligible workers, overseas contracting in Saudi Arabia can come with significant financial benefits. American citizens, for example, may qualify for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, which allows them to shelter a portion of their overseas earnings from US federal income tax.

5 legal paths that allow foreigners to become citizens in Saudi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia grants citizenship through five distinct legal routes under its national Citizenship System. Each path carries specific eligibility conditions, waiting periods, and requirements around language proficiency and renunciation of a previous nationality.

Source: Legit.ng