Legit.ng outlined several high-demand occupations that could qualify skilled foreign workers for permanent Australia Subclass 189 work visa

The article explained key eligibility requirements and highlighted why the visa remained attractive to professionals seeking permanent residency

Authorities also issued an important warning for applicants before beginning the skilled migration process to avoid costly mistakes

As the "Japa" wave continues to see many skilled Nigerians exploring relocation opportunities, Australia has emerged as a top-tier destination.

The Australian government’s Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189) is highly sought after because it offers immediate permanent residency, total geographic freedom, and requires no employer or state sponsorship.

List of occupations for which Nigerians can qualify for a work visa in Australia. Photo credit: The Hon Anthony Albanese MP.

Source: UGC

To qualify for this visa, an applicant’s profession must appear on Australia's Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL).

Occupations to qualify for Australian work visa

Below is a report on the occupations that qualify for the Subclass 189 visa, how the immigration process works, and a critical warning for Nigerian applicants.

The official Australian skilled migration list covers several high-demand sectors. If your professional background falls under any of the categories shown in the registry, you may be eligible to apply:

1. Healthcare and Nursing

Medical Practitioners: General Practitioners, Surgeons, Cardiologists, Psychiatrists, Dermatologists, Neurologists, Obstetricians, Gynecologists, and Oncologists[1].

General Practitioners, Surgeons, Cardiologists, Psychiatrists, Dermatologists, Neurologists, Obstetricians, Gynecologists, and Oncologists[1]. Nursing and Midwifery: Registered Nurses (including Aged Care, Community Health, Critical Care/Emergency, Mental Health, Paediatrics, Surgical), Nurse Practitioners, and Midwives.

2. Engineering and Sciences

Engineers: Aeronautical, Agricultural, Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Environmental, Mechanical, Petroleum, Mining, and Structural Engineers, as well as Engineering Technologists.

Aeronautical, Agricultural, Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Environmental, Mechanical, Petroleum, Mining, and Structural Engineers, as well as Engineering Technologists. Scientists: Agricultural Scientists, Biochemists, Biotechnologists, Geophysicists, Marine Biologists, Meteorologists, Microbiologists, and Zoologists.

3. Education and Teaching

Teachers: Early Childhood (Pre-primary) Teachers, Secondary School Teachers, Special Needs Teachers, and Child Care Centre Managers.

4. Professional Services

Accounting: Accountant (General), Management Accountant, Tax Accountant, External Auditor, and Internal Auditor.

Accountant (General), Management Accountant, Tax Accountant, External Auditor, and Internal Auditor. Design: Architects, Landscape Architects, and Cartographers.

Architects, Landscape Architects, and Cartographers. Support Services: Social Workers.

5. Construction, Plumbing, and Trades

Tradespersons: Carpenters, Joiners, Cabinetmakers, Painters, Stonemasons, Welder (First Class), Fitters, Metal Fabricators, and Construction Project Managers.

Carpenters, Joiners, Cabinetmakers, Painters, Stonemasons, Welder (First Class), Fitters, Metal Fabricators, and Construction Project Managers. Plumbers and Mechanics: Plumbers (General, Roof, Gasfitter, Drainer), Automotive Electricians, Lift Mechanics, and Diesel Motor Mechanics.

Plumbers (General, Roof, Gasfitter, Drainer), Automotive Electricians, Lift Mechanics, and Diesel Motor Mechanics. Hospitality: Chefs.

African countries requiring UK visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Home Office has updated its Appendix Visitor visa national list on July 1, 2026, naming countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to the UK.

52 African countries appear on the list, meaning nationals from those nations cannot visit the UK for any purpose without securing entry clearance in advance.

Source: Legit.ng