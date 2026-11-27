Some TVET trainees reportedly received their ₦30,000 October stipend on November 25, prompting others to check their accounts

Beneficiaries can verify payments through their bank accounts and the official TVET portal, including checking attendance and registration details

Trainees with delays should contact accredited centres and avoid unofficial agents seeking fees or sensitive banking information

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians participating in the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme can begin checking their bank accounts following reports of the commencement of October 2026 stipend payments.

Some beneficiaries reportedly received their ₦30,000 monthly allowances on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, raising expectations among other participants awaiting payment.

FG begins 30,000 October payments to TVET participants, releases steps to claim money Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: UGC

However, trainees who have not received credit alerts are encouraged to verify their payment information, attendance records and registration details before concluding that they have been excluded.

Here are the steps beneficiaries can take to check their stipends and address possible payment delays, MSME Africa reported.

Check your registered bank account

Beneficiaries should first confirm whether the October allowance has been credited to the bank account provided during their TVET registration.

Participants can check their payments through the following methods:

Review bank SMS notifications for a ₦30,000 credit alert.

Log in to their bank's official mobile banking application.

Check recent transactions and account statements.

Review their registered email addresses for payment notifications.

Confirm that their registered bank accounts remain active.

Beneficiaries should not rely exclusively on SMS alerts, as banking notifications may sometimes be delayed.

Checking transaction histories directly provides a more reliable way of confirming whether payments have been received.

How to check TVET payment status

Participants can also monitor their programme information through the Federal Government's official TVET platform.

To access their accounts, beneficiaries should:

Visit tvet.education.gov.ng. Navigate to the trainee login section. Sign in using their registered credentials. Review available stipend and payment information. Check their October attendance records. Report any discrepancies to their training centre managers.

The information available may vary depending on the dashboard's features and updates.

Beneficiaries should follow the instructions displayed on the official platform and avoid entering their registration details on unauthorised websites.

What to do about delayed payments

Participants who have not received their October allowances should confirm that their attendance records have been properly captured and verified.

The Federal Government has linked monthly stipend payments to biometric attendance verification to ensure that only eligible participants receive financial support.

Trainees should contact their centre managers if their attendance records are incomplete, missing or inaccurate.

They should also verify that their registered bank account numbers and other payment information are correct.

Those who previously experienced failed or reversed transactions should seek guidance from their training centres regarding the approved correction process.

Why some beneficiaries may experience delays

Several factors could potentially delay stipend payments, including incomplete biometric verification, incorrect banking information, technical difficulties and transaction reversals.

Additionally, reports confirming payments to some beneficiaries do not establish that all eligible participants have been paid.

Trainees should continue monitoring their accounts while seeking clarification through official programme channels.

No separate application or payment-release procedure has been announced in the information accompanying the reported October disbursement.

How to claim your N30,000 TVET stipend as FG begins payment. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

FG beneficiaries warned against unofficial agents

Participants experiencing unresolved payment issues should use the support channels available through the official TVET portal or their accredited training centres.

Beneficiaries should avoid individuals demanding processing fees or promising to accelerate stipend payments.

They should also refrain from sharing banking passwords, personal identification numbers or one-time passwords with anyone claiming to represent the programme.

Eligible participants are encouraged to remain attentive to official announcements concerning subsequent payments and verification requirements.

How to find approved TVET centres

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians seeking to acquire practical skills without paying tuition fees can explore opportunities under the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

The initiative offers eligible participants free vocational training, certification and a monthly stipend of ₦30,000, subject to verification, attendance and other programme requirements.

Source: Legit.ng