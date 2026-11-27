Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued an urgent warning about individuals selling guaranteed immigration outcomes

The agency said no lottery, shortcut or secret programme exists that can secure anyone's selection for immigration to Canada

IRCC urged prospective immigrants to verify all immigration information through official government channels only

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned people seeking to move to Canada against fraudsters who promise guaranteed immigration entry in exchange for payment.

The Canadian immigration authority issued the advisory on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, November 27, 2026, amid growing concerns about immigration scams targeting people looking for opportunities to relocate to the country.

Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, cautions prospective immigrants against paying individuals who promise guaranteed entry into the country. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada debunks guaranteed immigration claims

IRCC was clear that no lottery, shortcut, or hidden programme exists that can guarantee anyone selection for immigration to Canada. The agency added that no individual or organisation has the power to guarantee an applicant's approval or offer faster or priority processing of an immigration application.

The authority warned prospective immigrants to be sceptical of any offer that sounds too good to be true, particularly those that involve payments in exchange for a promised immigration outcome.

IRCC shares tips against immigration scams

To help people protect themselves, IRCC outlined several steps applicants should take. The agency advised prospective immigrants to get information about immigration programmes directly from official Government of Canada sources rather than from third parties claiming special access or influence over the process.

It also cautioned people against handing over money to anyone who promises a guaranteed immigration result. The agency further warned applicants not to make any payments or share personal information unless they are doing so through an official IRCC platform.

IRCC stated:

"No one can guarantee your immigration to Canada. No one can offer faster or priority processing for your application."

IRCC encouraged all prospective immigrants to stay alert and cross-check any immigration-related information with official government channels before acting on it.

Read the full latest message from Canadian authorities in the X post below:

Read more: Canada immigration latest news

Canada sets key work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

The department outlined three specific steps workers must follow. First, they should read and meet all the conditions stated on their work permits. Second, they must apply to extend their permits at least 30 days before the expiry date. Third, they should apply to change any conditions on their permits whenever their circumstances require it.

Source: Legit.ng