Covenant University's official student handbook spells out specific hair rules that female students must follow during the academic day

The university prohibits coloured attachments that differ from a student's natural hair colour, citing its strict dress code culture

The handbook also addresses tattoos, requiring students who had body ink before admission to declare it during their first-year registration

Covenant University, the private Christian institution located in Ota, Ogun State, has laid out clear restrictions on the kinds of hairstyles its female students are permitted to wear on campus.

The handbook frames its dress code as a core part of the university's identity, stating that the institution places great importance on modest and decent dressing. It argues that appearance directly influences a student's personality, self-confidence and self-worth.

Covenant University mentions hairstyle female students are banned from wearing. Photo: Covenant University

Source: UGC

The dress code applies during the academic period from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm on school days.

Covenant University's hairstyle rules for female students

According to the university's official student handbook, female students are expected to maintain corporate hairstyles that are considered decent.

The regulations specifically ban coloured attachments that differ from a student's natural hair colour, with the handbook describing this as "strictly prohibited."

Beyond hair, the handbook extends its body appearance rules to tattoos. Students are barred from tattooing any part of their body while enrolled at the institution.

However, the handbook makes a provision for students who already had tattoos before gaining admission: they are required to declare the existing body ink during their first registration in their first year.

Rules specific to Covenant University culture

The handbook describes the dress code as one of the defining aspects of Covenant University's campus culture, something the institution expects students to embrace as part of their academic experience.

It goes as far as invoking the popular saying, "the way you dress is the way you are addressed," positioning the policy as a tool for personal development rather than mere restriction.

Covenant University, which is owned and operated by the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has long been known for its strict lifestyle regulations, which distinguish it from many public universities across Nigeria.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

Covenant University bans specific dressing on campus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently published that Covenant University banned female students from wearing 15 types of clothing.

The banned items include leggings, pencil skirts, spaghetti straps, low-cut blouses, and jersey tops in lecture halls and examination rooms

Female students are required to appear corporately dressed for lectures, special ceremonies, matriculation, and convocation events on campus

Source: Legit.ng