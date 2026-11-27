The Kano State Government rejected claims that Governor Abba Yusuf was using the EFCC to target former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso

A civil society group reportedly petitioned the EFCC to probe properties allegedly linked to Kwankwaso across three states

Kwankwaso alleged the governor personally submitted a request to the EFCC before turning to a pressure group when it failed to act

The Kano State Government has rejected allegations by former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso that Governor Abba Yusuf is working to tarnish his reputation through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the government said Kwankwaso's engagements with the anti-corruption agency predate the current administration. "The government wishes to state categorically that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has absolutely no involvement in Kwankwaso's dealings with the EFCC," the statement read.

Kano government responds to Rabiu Kwankwaso's allegation against Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

The government described the former governor's bid to drag Yusuf into the matter as politically motivated and misleading, accusing Kwankwaso of using the governor as a convenient target to generate public sympathy ahead of the 2027 general elections. It also dismissed his attempts to link Yusuf to the internal crisis and court cases facing the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), saying the state government had no role in the party's internal affairs or legal battles.

Kwankwaso's claims against Gov Yusuf

Kwankwaso had, in a statement on Friday, 27 November, alleged that the governor personally submitted a request to the EFCC several months ago, asking the commission to investigate him. He further claimed that when the EFCC did not act on that request, the governor turned to the Society for Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Initiative (SACGGI) to pile pressure on the agency.

The SACGGI reportedly filed a petition asking the EFCC to investigate properties allegedly linked to Kwankwaso in Abuja, Kano, and Nasarawa states, as well as the sources of funds used to acquire them.

A rift between former allies

The government urged Kwankwaso to focus on resolving the challenges within his own political camp rather than directing blame at the state administration. "You cannot win public sympathy through blackmail and unfounded allegations," the statement declared.

The dispute marks a fresh escalation in the breakdown between two figures whose political alliance was central to the NNPP's win in the 2023 Kano governorship election. Their relationship began to unravel after Yusuf defected from the NNPP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January 2026.

Source: Legit.ng