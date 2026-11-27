NAFDAC shut down Zuba International Market in Abuja after a large-scale enforcement operation targeting counterfeit products

Agents screened over 160 shops in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services

The agency warned traders against exploiting festive season demand to push substandard and unsafe goods on consumers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down Zuba International Market in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after a joint enforcement operation uncovered counterfeit and unwholesome products valued at over N300 million.

The exercise covered more than 160 shops within the market and was carried out alongside the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The NAFDAC joint operation with police and DSS screened over 160 shops ahead of the festive season. Photo credit: @NafdacAgency

Source: Twitter

NAFDAC said the closure was part of a broader crackdown on substandard and counterfeit goods, particularly as consumer activity rises during the festive period.

The Head of Investigation and Enforcement Division, North-Central Zone, Pharm. Babatunji Omoyeni, made this known in a statement issued via the agency's X handle @NafdacAgency on Friday, November 27, 2026.

"NAFDAC has shut down Zuba International Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following an enforcement operation that screened over 160 shops and confiscated counterfeit and unwholesome products valued at over ₦300 million," the agency said in a statement.

NAFDAC's crackdown ahead of the festive season

Omoyeni said the operation was carried out on the directive of NAFDAC's Director-General, who had ordered intensified action against traders seeking to profit from higher consumer demand at this time of year.

"The operation, conducted with the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), is part of NAFDAC's intensified efforts to rid markets of counterfeit, substandard, and unwholesome regulated products, particularly ahead of the festive season," the agency's statement read.

Omoyeni added that the directive specifically targeted unscrupulous operators who attempt to exploit the yuletide season by flooding markets with fake and unsafe products.

Public urged to report suspicious products

NAFDAC called on members of the public to stay alert and report any information related to the production, storage, distribution, or sale of counterfeit goods.

"NAFDAC urges the public to remain vigilant and report credible information on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of counterfeit and unwholesome products," the statement said.

The agency also acknowledged the role played by its security partners throughout the operation, saying it "commended the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS for their support and collaboration."

NAFDAC speaks on Nigerians' concerns on fake products

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye held a press conference on September 7, 2026, to respond to reports of fake products in Nigeria.

The agency released its surveillance and enforcement records as part of efforts to address growing public concern over substandard goods.

Nigerians have taken to social media to demand stronger action from NAFDAC against sellers of fake and expired products.

Source: Legit.ng