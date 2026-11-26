NOUN Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma addressed global policymakers and researchers at the UNU Macau AI Conference 2026 in Macau

Prof. Uduma raised concerns about how rapidly AI is entering schools and what that means for teachers, students and African learners

The vice-chancellor challenged Africa to shape its own AI future rather than allow big tech companies to dictate the terms of that investment

The Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, has called on the global education community to keep human beings at the centre of every decision made about Artificial Intelligence in learning.

Prof. Uduma made the call while speaking at the opening plenary of the UNU Macau AI Conference 2026, themed "AI × Education: AI for Learning, Learning for AI." The conference brought together policymakers, lecturers, researchers and young innovators from more than 114 member institutions across six continents to discuss how AI is changing teaching, learning and assessment.

Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), speaks at the UNU Macau AI Conference 2026. Photo: NOUN

Source: UGC

"AI should not be made to replace but assist human beings," he said. "In all we do with AI, let us put the human being at the centre. Let AI assist us. Let us interrogate information. And let us ensure that as education expands, humanity is not lost."

AI as a tool, not a teacher

Prof. Uduma, a veteran of Open and Distance Learning, acknowledged that AI is not a new concept, but argued that its rapid spread into schools and everyday life has fundamentally changed the landscape. While AI can help teachers reach more students and allow learners to study at their own pace, he was clear that it must support teachers rather than take over their role.

On the question of examinations and academic integrity, he urged both students and teachers to avoid accepting AI-generated content without scrutiny. "Put AI answers in parentheses," he said. "Information should be interrogated."

Africa must shape its own AI future

Turning to the continent's specific challenges, Prof. Uduma warned that Africa cannot afford to be a passive spectator while others set the rules for how AI will work in education. He acknowledged that large technology companies are increasingly eyeing Africa as a growth market, but said that interest must translate into genuine development rather than extraction.

Using a proverb that drew a reaction in the hall, he said those companies want to "fatten the cow before eating it," suggesting they intend to build Africa's capacity first before seeking returns.

He identified four key barriers holding the continent back: power supply, internet access, security and governance.

"Without light, there is no learning. Without internet, AI cannot reach the child in a village. Without security, schools and students are not safe. And without good leadership and clear policies, even the best tools will go to waste," he said.

Prof. Uduma added that AI tools built without regard for African languages and realities risk widening the gap between rich and poor communities. He called for long-term investment, teacher training, clearer regulations and research driven by Africans addressing African problems.

He concluded that AI will not eliminate teachers but will transform their role, shifting them from providers of notes to mentors who guide students in critical thinking. With Africa holding the world's youngest population and rising demand for flexible university education, he said distance learning powered by AI could meet that need, but only if built on human values.

Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma calls for human-centred artificial intelligence in education at the UNU Macau AI Conference 2026. Photo: NOUN

Source: UGC

Report Shows Nigerians Use AI More Than Any Other Country Globally

Meanwhile, Nigeria has ranked first among 44 countries surveyed for weekly artificial intelligence use, with 91% of respondents saying they interact with AI tools at least once a week, according to a new Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report.

The BCG Digital Government Citizen Survey, which covered citizens' experiences and expectations around digital government services, put Nigeria's weekly AI usage rate well ahead of the global average of 64%.

Source: Legit.ng