The UK government published the full list of 307 occupations eligible for the Skilled Worker visa, classifying each as Higher Skilled and Medium Skilled

Jobs are identified using Standard Occupational Classification codes, which were last updated on April 4, 2024

The eligible occupations span dozens of sectors, from healthcare and engineering to education, construction, and the creative industries

The UK government has released the complete list of 307 occupations that qualify for the Skilled Worker visa in 2026, covering hundreds of job types across a wide range of industries.

Each eligible occupation on the list carries a Standard Occupational Classification code and is rated as either Higher Skilled or Medium Skilled.

UK releases a list of occupations that qualify for the Skilled Worker visa. Photo credit: Ryan Jenkinson

Source: Getty Images

The codes were revised on April 4, 2024, meaning some numbers may differ from those used in previous applications. Workers who cannot find their job title are advised to search using related terms or the occupation code directly, using full words such as "laboratory" rather than shortened forms.

UK: Some Higher Skilled occupations on the list

The following roles fall under the Higher Skilled category and are eligible for the Skilled Worker visa:

1. Chief executives and senior officials (1111).

2. Production managers and directors in manufacturing (1121).

3. Production managers and directors in construction (1122).

4. Production managers and directors in mining and energy (1123).

5. Financial managers and directors (1131).

6. Marketing, sales and advertising directors (1132).

7. Public relations and communications directors (1133).

8. Purchasing managers and directors (1134).

9. Charitable organisation managers and directors (1135).

10. Human resource managers and directors (1136).

11. Information technology directors (1137).

12. Functional managers and directors not elsewhere classified (1139).

13. Directors in logistics, warehousing and transport (1140).

14. Senior police officers (1162).

15. Senior officers in fire, ambulance, prison and related services (1163).

16. Health services and public health managers and directors (1171).

17. Social services managers and directors (1172).

18. Managers in transport and distribution (1241).

19. Waste disposal and environmental services managers (1254).

20. Managers and directors in the creative industries (1255).

21. Chemical scientists (2111).

22. Biological scientists (2112).

23. Biochemists and biomedical scientists (2113).

24. Physical scientists (2114).

25. Social and humanities scientists (2115).

26. Civil engineers (2121).

27. Mechanical engineers (2122).

28. Electrical engineers (2123).

29. Electronics engineers (2124).

30. Production and process engineers (2125).

31. Aerospace engineers (2126).

32. Engineering project managers and project engineers (2127).

33. Engineering professionals not elsewhere classified (2129).

34. IT project managers (2131).

35. IT managers (2132).

36. IT business analysts, architects and systems designers (2133).

37. Programmers and software development professionals (2134).

38. Cyber security professionals (2135).

39. IT quality and testing professionals (2136).

40. IT network professionals (2137).

41. Web design professionals (2141).

42. Conservation professionals (2151).

43. Environment professionals (2152).

44. Generalist medical practitioners (2211).

45. Specialist medical practitioners (2212).

46. Physiotherapists (2221).

47. Occupational therapists (2222).

48. Speech and language therapists (2223).

49. Pharmacists (2251).

50. Optometrists (2252).

UK: Some Medium Skilled occupations on the list

Several roles fall under the Medium Skilled category and are also eligible:

51. Managers and directors in retail and wholesale (1150).

52. Managers and proprietors in agriculture and horticulture (1211).

53. Hotel and accommodation managers and proprietors (1221).

54. Restaurant and catering establishment managers and proprietors (1222).

55. Leisure and sports managers and proprietors (1224).

56. Health care practice managers (1231).

57. Residential, day and domiciliary care managers and proprietors (1232).

58. Managers in storage and warehousing (1242).

59. Managers in logistics (1243).

60. Property, housing and estate managers (1251).

The full list, which includes hundreds more eligible occupations, is available on the UK government's official Skilled Worker visa occupations page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had raised its English requirements for a Skilled Worker visa.

UK changes immigration rules for skilled workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had updated its immigration rules for skilled workers.

The new provision, which took effect on September 3, 2026, allows qualifying workers to leave abusive employers and take up employment with another employer for the remainder of their existing immigration permission.

Under the UK's Skilled Worker route, migrants are generally sponsored to work in a specific job for a particular employer.

Source: Legit.ng