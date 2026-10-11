Sweden's Migration Agency has published a list of occupations that are exempt from the country's new salary requirement for work permits

The exemptions cover a wide range of roles, from IT technicians and engineers to healthcare workers, welders, and agricultural labourers

Workers must verify their occupation remains on the list when applying for a permit extension

Sweden's Migration Agency has published an official list of occupations that are excluded from the country's salary requirement for work permits, offering a clearer picture of which workers are unaffected by the rule.

The salary requirement for a work permit is a threshold that most foreign workers must meet to be granted or renew a permit in Sweden. However, a defined set of occupations, drawn from the country's Aliens Ordinance, fall outside this requirement entirely.

Sweden mentions the occupations that are exempt from its new salary requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sweden: Which occupations made exempt list

According to the federal government, the following occupational groups are exempt from the salary requirement:

Engineers and technicians in chemistry and chemical engineering Laboratory engineers IT operations technicians IT support technicians Systems administrators Network and systems technicians, etc Assistant nurses in home care, home healthcare and elderly care homes Assistant nurses in habilitation services Assistant nurses in healthcare and specialist wards Assistant nurses in outpatient reception services Childcare assistants Ambulance care assistants Care assistants Breeders and caretakers of farm animals Other animal breeders and animal caretakers Crop growers and animal breeders, mixed farming Forestry workers Welders and gas cutters Structural steel erectors and heavy sheet metal workers Maintenance mechanics and machine repairers Electrical distribution technicians Butchers and meat cutters, etc. Machine operators in meat and fish processing industries Other machine operators in the food industry, etc. Other operations technicians and process monitoring operators Drivers of agricultural and forestry machinery Berry pickers and planters, etc. Note: Work permits for the occupation of forest berry picker cannot be granted under Chapter 6, Section 2 of the Aliens Act. The exemption therefore applies only to other occupational roles within that category if invoked.

What workers and employers need to know

The agency emphasised that the exemption is not permanent by default. It applies only for the duration of the current permit. When a worker applies for an extension, they must confirm that their occupation is still on the list at that point in time. If a role has since been removed, the standard salary requirement will apply to the renewal application.

The definitive list used by decision-makers at the Migration Agency is the one contained in the Aliens Ordinance, specifically Chapter 5, Section 6 of utlänningsförordningen (2006:97), which is published on the Swedish parliament's website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland raised the minimum salary thresholds for foreign workers from 2026.

Sweden work permit: Salary requirement for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden announced its minimum monthly salary requirement for foreign workers seeking a work permit, which is set at 90 per cent of the country’s median wage.

For Nigerians considering a move to Sweden, a job offer below SEK 34,470 a month may not qualify for a work permit, regardless of their experience or an employer’s willingness to sponsor them.

Source: Legit.ng