Nigerian music star 2Baba has thrown his weight behind the controversial ‘rig and die’ slogan ahead of the 2027 general election

The singer argued that anyone caught manipulating election results should face severe punishment to discourage electoral malpractice

He, however, warned against innocent people being punished, stressing that elections should not be treated as warfare

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has weighed in on the controversial ‘rig and die’ slogan ahead of the 2027 general election, making his position clear on what should happen to electoral offenders.

The African Queen crooner said he supported the idea of imposing severe punishment on anyone who attempts to manipulate election results, arguing that such consequences would discourage others from engaging in electoral malpractice.

2Baba says he supported the idea of imposing severe punishment on anyone who attempts to manipulate election results. Photos: @official2baba/IG.

Source: Instagram

2Baba made the comments during an interview on Nigeria Info 99.3 on Thursday, November 26, where he spoke about Nigeria’s political climate and the growing frustration among citizens.

Why 2Baba supports ‘rig and die’ slogan

Describing the country’s situation as tense, the singer said the slogan reflected the desperation and frustration many Nigerians were experiencing.

He maintained that the threat of serious punishment could serve as a deterrent to those planning to rig elections.

According to him, the statement itself was not wrong, considering the circumstances surrounding the country.

2Baba also compared the proposed punishment for election riggers to severe penalties for embezzlement, insisting that people should face consequences for wrongdoing.

2baba raises concern about innocent people

Beyond his support for the slogan, the singer expressed concern about how it could be implemented.

He warned that innocent people should not become victims in the process, adding that elections should not turn into a battle.

The singer also called for tougher consequences for kidnappers, particularly those involved in attacks on schools, saying the country needed serious deterrence against criminal activities.

His comments come amid political discussions surrounding the 2027 election, with the ‘rig and die’ slogan gaining attention among supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Watch the Facebook video of 2baba here:

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng