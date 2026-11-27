NNPC cut petrol prices by N60 to N1,240 per litre at several Abuja outlets, undercutting major competitors

Falling wholesale petrol prices are intensifying competition among marketers in Nigeria’s deregulated fuel market

Motorists buying 50 litres at NNPC can save N3,000, though future price cuts depend on market conditions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has again reduced its petrol pump price, intensifying competition among major petroleum marketers as Nigerians anticipate further relief from high fuel costs.

A market survey conducted on Thursday, November 26, 2026, showed that the state-owned oil company lowered its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price from N1,300 to N1,240 per litre, representing a reduction of N60 or 4.62%.

New NNPC petrol prices emerge as MRS, AA Rano, and others cut rates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The revised price has been implemented at several NNPC retail outlets across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including Gwarinpa, Kubwa Expressway, Airport Junction and Wuse Zone 6, Berger.

The latest adjustment positions NNPC as one of the cheapest petrol retailers among the surveyed filling stations in Abuja and its environs.

NNPC overtakes MRS, other marketers

The development follows a series of price reductions by competing petroleum marketers amid falling wholesale petrol prices.

MRS filling stations recently lowered their petrol pump price to N1,295 per litre following a N99 price reduction by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Other major marketers, including AA Rano, Rainoil and Empire Energy, also adjusted their retail prices to between N1,320 and N1,326 per litre.

With its latest adjustment, NNPC now sells petrol at N55 below MRS and between N80 and N86 cheaper than some competing filling stations.

Petrol prices across the surveyed outlets in Abuja currently range between N1,240 and N1,326 per litre.

Falling wholesale prices drive reductions

The renewed competition among petroleum retailers comes amid significant declines in the wholesale prices of locally refined and imported petrol.

Lower procurement costs have provided marketers with room to adjust their pump prices while competing for customers in Nigeria's deregulated downstream petroleum market.

The latest reduction also comes barely a week after NNPC and other filling stations reviewed their petrol prices on November 19, 2026.

At the time, NNPC reduced its pump price to N1,300 per litre, while some competing marketers sold the product at N1,365 per litre.

Motorists anticipate further price cuts

The successive reductions could provide some financial relief to motorists, commercial transport operators and businesses that depend heavily on petrol for their daily operations.

For instance, motorists purchasing 50 litres of petrol at NNPC outlets would now save N3,000 compared with the previous price.

However, the sustainability of the reductions remains dependent on wholesale petroleum prices, exchange rate movements and global crude oil market developments.

Petrol prices fall at NNPC filling stations nationwide amid Dangote's rate cuts. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

International crude oil prices remained elevated, with Brent trading at about $95 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $84 per barrel at the time of reporting.

Further adjustments by competing marketers could strengthen price competition and offer consumers additional savings.

AA Rano, Rainoil, others slash petrol prices

Legit.ng also reported that More Nigerian petroleum marketers have reduced their petrol pump prices as competition intensifies in the downstream oil market following the latest price adjustment by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. AA Rano,

Rainoil and Empire Energy are among the latest filling station operators to lower their retail prices, offering some financial relief to motorists grappling with high transportation and living costs.

Source: Legit.ng